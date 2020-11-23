I never thought I would ever witness a debacle such as what is occurring in the U.S. now. How anyone can actually believe this election was "totally rigged, and fraudulent" but in only the states Trump lost. On top of that, only in specific counties in those states.
Those tricky Dems gave up House seats and didn't try too hard to gain Senate seats in order to throw the GOP off the trail. My, oh my, that was smart.
Give me a break. Trump is sucking money out of his cult as long as he can keep pushing his BS "stolen election." This election defense fund is going into his and the RNC coffers. Don the Con has played this same game forever. Look back at 2016, same deal "I only loose if the election is rigged." His ego cannot accept anything but getting his way. He has lived by lawsuits and cheating folks out of their money.
I am more disgusted with his GOP enablers. How one man could have put so much fear, and control over an entire political party so rapidly is disturbing. The GOP is no more. Fiscal stewardship is gone. It now exists to appease one individual and his lunatic whims.
There's no effort in Congress to be an equal branch of government. No compromise, only obstructing. Ruling by executive orders, as has been done by Trump and Obama is not governing. Nor is firing those who simply disagree with you.
Frederick Cook
Sebring