PARIS — Drug maker Sanofi pledged Tuesday to invest $677 million in vaccine facilities in France, as President Emmanuel Macron announced $222 million in government investments to reduce France’s dependence on other countries for vaccines and other medicines.
Sanofi said its investment would go into a vaccine production site and a new vaccine research center, to be able to produce in greater scale and “quickly respond to future pandemic risks.”
Macron said starting Thursday, France will “relocalize” production of some medicines as part of broader government efforts to revive the virus-battered economy and bring more manufacturing production back to France. Macron has been criticized for his government’s handling of the virus, and notably shortages of masks and medicines.
Sanofi is working on a vaccine it hopes to test on humans later this year and win approval next year. It’s among dozens of vaccine candidates being pursued around the world.
Last month, Sanofi prompted outrage in France by promising to give the United States first access to the company’s eventual vaccine, because the U.S. had invested more in its research. Sanofi later backtracked and said it would be available in all countries.