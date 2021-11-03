LAKE PLACID — Gini and Steve Shevick will be taking up their mantles of Santa and Mrs. Claus during this year’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas on Dec. 11.” Over the past several years, the Shevicks have donned the red suits and rode atop the big red firetruck.
However, 2020 being what it was, the Shevicks contracted COVID-19 sometime around Thanksgiving. They were both hospitalized for a period of time and Steve was still in the hospital after Gini was discharged. They were in no shape to play their traditional roles. Substitutes Gary Sexsmith and Christina Ammons played Santa and Mrs. Claus respectfully. They saved the day because it can’t really be a Christmas parade without the Clauses.
The Shevicks watched from home and said their substitutes did a great job and they were thankful for them.
The Shevicks had a scary uphill battle ahead to wholeness. What a difference a year makes. The Shevicks are back on their feet and ready to get into character. They will arrive in a mystery vehicle that is being kept under wraps until parade day.
“We were very sad to miss the parade last year,” Gini said. “We are looking forward to this parade and getting to see everyone again.”
The Clauses, I mean Shevicks will be at the Journal Plaza before the parade steps off. The Journal Plaza normally decorates and has a pretty Christmas scene set up where kids can visit with Santa and take pictures.