LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office escorted Santa to the Martin Luther King Jr. Complex where hundreds of kids and their parents were waiting for him in the Highway Park subdivision. This year’s Christmas in the Park marks the third successful year.

Santa, aka Maurice Wilson (keep that information to yourself), arrived in a massive white pickup with a lift kit, fancy rims and a booming stereo. The speakers belted out bass-filled Christmas carols. Had the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office not been escorting the Jolly Man, the driver may have been ticketed for a noise ordinance.

Recommended for you