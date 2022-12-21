LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office escorted Santa to the Martin Luther King Jr. Complex where hundreds of kids and their parents were waiting for him in the Highway Park subdivision. This year’s Christmas in the Park marks the third successful year.
Santa, aka Maurice Wilson (keep that information to yourself), arrived in a massive white pickup with a lift kit, fancy rims and a booming stereo. The speakers belted out bass-filled Christmas carols. Had the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office not been escorting the Jolly Man, the driver may have been ticketed for a noise ordinance.
Throughout a pandemic, shipping issues and inflation, Highway Park volunteers and Wilson managed to purchase or receive donations of bicycles and toys for loads of girls and boys.
Some children were from the Lake Placid subdivision while many others came from elsewhere in the county. As the old saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child, but Wilson has had help. Some of his elves shopped for the bikes and toys; others took care of the “some assembly required” part of things. Others helped by picking up donated items and loading them up, etc. There was plenty of work to keep volunteers busy.
Barefoot Ministry came alongside Wilson. The ministry brought several volunteers who corralled kids and unloaded toys. Barefoot Ministry set up a tent with a sound system to provide music and microphones.
The DJ played music and called out games like musical chairs but played with short cone markers and a game called Snake Pit. Volunteers unloaded additional bikes from trailers and trucks that arrived after Santa’s arrival.
Watching the kids receive their bikes, trikes or wanted toys was a Christmas gift for Santa. There may have been a happy tear or two from him. He wore shades, so we cannot be certain, but it wasn’t very sunny.
Wilson wanted the kids of Highway Park to know they could start their own traditions and did not have to rely on others.
Wilson also had the idea to create a Highway Park Trunk or Treat. With the help of the neighborhood’s residents, both holidays have been a success and brought untold joy.