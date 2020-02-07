SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society made an offer last month on the 1920s historical Santa Rosa Hotel that has been rejected by the owners of SanaRosa Holdings, LLC, Anthony Collins and David Lyons. The society has been looking for a larger home to fit its artifacts and displays and felt the Santa Rosa was a good choice.
The Sebring Historical Society is currently housed behind the Sebring library at 321 W. Center Ave. The group has outgrown its space and is stuffed to the rafters, according to the board.
The members and board liked the Santa Rosa because it was a historical building with lots of room for a museum and a gift shop. Some members envisioned reopening the restaurant and opening some rooms to be a bed and breakfast.
The membership sent the offer to the owners sometime in the second week of January and the hotel owners responded 15 days later, declining the offer, according to Vice President Jim Pollard.
“He can still make a counter offer but he hasn’t done so yet,” Pollard said.
The offer given to the hotel owners was $191,000 in cash and the Historic Society would assume the two liens against the property for code violations. At the time of the offer, the liens totaled $136,000. The fines accrue against the owners at $100 per day for that property.
The current owners bought the property in 2015 for $155,000.
The Historical Society had the building appraised and offered the appraised value, Pollard said. As of Feb. 6, the Highlands County Property Appraiser has the property listed with a total assessed value at $138,789.
“We are in no hurry,” Pollard said. “We are going to regroup and decide where to go from here. We will explore other local buildings. We want to stay downtown in the historic district.”
Pollard said the Historical Society would have considered the Kenilworth Hotel, but there is so much legal red tape tied up in that building it would be impossible to get. He said the space would be wonderful and they could earn money at the same time.