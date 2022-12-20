Venice, FL (34285)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.