SEBRING — The Grinch was doing his community service Friday morning at Highlands County Sheriff’s Office after he was caught trying to steal Christmas from the local boys and girls. Sheriff Paul Blackman and his deputies kept close tabs on the grouchy green guy at the annual Giving Offenders Adaptable Life Skills (G.O.A.L.S.) Christmas Giftmas.
The third annual event was hosted by HCSO Detention Bureau, Florida Department of Correction Probation Office and Reentry/G.O.A.L.S. Giftmas provides toys for children of offenders who are out on probation. Reintegration Specialist Shirley Johnson told the inmates who have children to have their families bring the kids to see Santa and get some toys.
Try as he might, the Grinch’s grinchiness was no match for Santa and his elves. Santa, also known as Kevon Daughma the other 364 days of the year, works in probation as does Mrs. Claus, Sylvia Parker and their elves.
There were plenty of Santa’s helpers who do not work in law enforcement however, staff and shoppers at Dollar Generals dropped donation in boxes set up in the stores. Others who helped were Ridge Florist and the Aherns Family and Heads Hands & Hearts. Johnson said the Dollar General managers approached her about giving toys. Residents from the community also donated gifts to program.
“This is a wonderful partnership between probation, detention and HCSO to give back to our community at a time when it’s really, really needed,” Blackman said.
Parents and guardians brought children of all ages to visit Santa. They climbed on Santa’s lap in a tradition older than time to tell the jolly man what they wanted for Christmas. Family pictures were taken in Santa’s (not-so) North Pole. When they climbed down, the kids then were able to choose a couple of toys.
Johnson said parents arrived as early as 5:45 a.m. even though the event was scheduled at 10 a.m. She said many parents had to go to work. When they started, they had enough toys for 1,200 children.
“This is the third year and every year it gets bigger and bigger,” Johnson said.
Senior Supervisor of the Probation Office Stacy Landress said sometimes those in law enforcement get a bad rap.
“We have the opportunity to give back to the community and make a positive impact on the people we meet,” Landress said.
Those on probation usually have lower incomes and not enough to eat, according to Landress.
“That would be heartbreaking to me,” he said.
Fist Step of Polk County must feel the same as the non-profit donated 25, eight-course meals to the Giftmas program. First Step helps to feed those in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties. Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell, co-pastor of Living Body of Christ Church, and her helpers brought frozen food and soups. Johnny Halstead and his father Derale were among many who helped load food in cars as they drove through the line.
Avon Park Councilwoman Berniece Taylor assisted loading vehicles in the food line also. She said Smith-Powell asked her to attend the event. She said anything having to do with Christmas is great with her.
“I’m having a good time and giving back to the community,” Taylor said. “ I want to help out net year too.”
The Grinch was caught trying to steal more gifts, like he stole the Who’s Christmas. He was soon apprehended but threw himself on the mercy of Old St. Nick.
“I am the Grinch that stole Christmas ... and I’m sorry,” the Grinch said, as played by Jim Carrey in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Forgiveness, as with many lessons, was taught by a child.
“Santa, don’t forget the Grinch,” said Cindy Lou Who (same movie). “I know he’s mean and hairy and smelly, and his hands are cold and clammy, but I think he’s kinda ... sweet.”