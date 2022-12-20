SEBRING — The Grinch was doing his community service Friday morning at Highlands County Sheriff’s Office after he was caught trying to steal Christmas from the local boys and girls. Sheriff Paul Blackman and his deputies kept close tabs on the grouchy green guy at the annual Giving Offenders Adaptable Life Skills (G.O.A.L.S.) Christmas Giftmas.

The third annual event was hosted by HCSO Detention Bureau, Florida Department of Correction Probation Office and Reentry/G.O.A.L.S. Giftmas provides toys for children of offenders who are out on probation. Reintegration Specialist Shirley Johnson told the inmates who have children to have their families bring the kids to see Santa and get some toys.

Recommended for you