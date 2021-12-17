LAKE PLACID—With a jolly “Ho, ho, ho” and a twinkle in his eyes, Santa Claus has been making the rounds to Highlands County’s libraries. Thursday morning Santa and his elves were spotted at Lake Placid Memorial Library. He already visited Avon Park’s library but there will be another chance to see him at Sebring Public Library at 2:30 p.m. today.
Lake Placid Library Assistant Deama Grabach said the libraries have had a long tradition of inviting Santa to visit near Christmas. She has been been in Lake Placid for seven years and thought it was in place before she arrived.
“We do it every year,” she said.
Deama was dressed as an elf or a Cindy Lou Who, depending on who you asked. However, Carol Danhof was the official head elf and Santa’s helper. She had the uniform to prove it from her pointy red and green hat, red and green outfit and pointed shoes that jingled when she walked.
Santa was decked out head to boot in red and white “fur” as is his custom. Because of COVID-19 precautions, the children didn’t sit on Santa’s lap, but stood in front of him for pictures or his helper held babies and stood close to Santa for the same effect.
Two of the earliest babies to arrive were 9 and 10 months respectively. One of the mothers said she knew the baby would not remember but she would have pictures to preserve the moment. Another mother brought her baby to see Santa and got a library card, too. She checked out a couple of cardboard Christmas books.
Misty and Christopher made the trip to see Santa a family affair and brought grandma and grandpa for the fun. Isabella Genova got all dressed up and her hair curled for her special visit. The 5-year-old asked Santa for a bike — but not just any bike.
“A small one, so I don’t hurt my leg,” she said shyly. “I need training wheels.”
Each child got a candy cane as well as a gift. Of course it was a book.
There’s more good news in store for the Lake Placid Memorial Library starting in the New Year. Story Time will start at 10 a.m. every Wednesday.
Starting in January, all Highlands County libraries will be reopening normally since COVID-19 precautions were put into place. That means returned books will not be isolated and all computers will be open. Meeting rooms will be available, programming will return and the libraries will have one day of extended hours.
Beginning in January, all the libraries will have the following hours: Sunday and Mondays closed; Tuesday 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.
Curbside service will also continue in the New Year for patrons who have reserved their books in advance by calling or reserving them online. Curbside will be available from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Fridays.