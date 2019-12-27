SEBRING — It was a very special morning at the Humane Society of Highlands County here in Sebring on Christmas morning. Lines of people came in the door carrying their home-made pots of chicken and rice to feed all the dogs and cats, and bringing in their donations. The room was soon filled with big bags of dog food, cat toys, bedding and all kinds of supplies.
With the dedication and hard work of Judy Spiegel, president of the Humane Society, the event was well organized and appreciated by all. Volunteers are already looking forward to next Christmas!
But in the meantime, please feel free to go and visit the animals. It is a clean and neat shelter with a lot of happy and healthy dogs, cats and bunnies, all just waiting for their “forever home.”