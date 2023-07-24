Whoever said “Christmas comes just once a year,” has never met Patty Lloyd. Lloyd and her bevy of Santa’s helpers brought Christmas in July to Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility in Sebring on Wednesday afternoon, July 19.
Walking into the community room and seeing a Christmas tree with loads of presents under it may seem odd when it’s over 95 degrees outside. A winter wonderland, sans the snow, and complete with elves dressed for Christmas greeted the residents. Although there were no reindeer, Shih Tzu pups Charlie and Lil Bear, were decked out in their holiday finery and loved on the seniors.
Forty one residents without families were able to choose items they wanted. The gifts Lloyd brought ranged from decorative pillows and stuffed animals to clothing and adult coloring books. Shawls, beanies and blankets were hand crocheted by Theresa Niemi. One woman cried with joy at her new walker.
“The residents in the Assisted Living side received personalized bags according to the wish list that they gave us,” Lloyd said. “ All of them received a coloring book, colored pencils, a crossword book, a word search book, pencils and sharpeners, pens, a stress ball, a new set of clothes, a crocheted hat, scarf, shawl if it was a woman, deck of cards, bandanna, pillow and a surprise bag. The men also received shaving cream, razor, and soap.”
Residents in Golden Haven, a memory care unit, received clothing, stuffed animals, shawls and even shoes. A tour of the unit was provided by Administrator Daniel Lowry
Lloyd credits her mom’s ethics of volunteering and giving back to those who need it for her desire to help others. She said her mom raised strong women in her family. Lloyd’s step-mother died and as she was going through her personal effects, discovered a need in senior facilities. After donating several items, residents asked her if she had things such as blankets and pillows. An idea was formed. Lloyd approached Staci Christmas at Highlands Quarters for a Cause to host an auction using her step-mother’s items. The auction raised $800 and Lloyd received donated items from the community. She bought the gifts, wrapped them and with the help of volunteers and Sunny Hills staff, had a Christmas party.
“I think my stepmom would have been happy knowing that her friends were able to get some of her items at the Quarters Auction while also helping make 41 residents very happy,” Lloyd said.
Activities Director Tammy Newton was integral in organizing the party.
“Christmas comes once a year,” Newton said. “Today, Patty Lloyd and her friends made Christmas come for the second time this year. These residents don’t have anyone and they feel like they don’t matter. Well, today they know they matter. They are happy and very appreciative.”
Beall’s and Nu-Hope contributed to the gifts to make the day special. Lloyd said the community really came through in a “beautiful” way.
“Other items that were asked for and fulfilled included stuffed animals, sketch pads, funny headbands, art kits, socks, shoes, baby dolls, markers, brain games, puzzles, sheets, Walkman cassette players with audio books,” Lloyd said. “ One gentleman from Mexico received a Mexican flag, hat, handmade crocheted lap blanket and hat to match the colors. He was ecstatic.”
There were too many people and organizations to thank individually but Lloyd said she appreciated everyone who helped. She also said she hoped this type of activity got as popular as viral social media challenges.
“If you find the time or have the money to go check out an assisted living facility, we have quite a few; Balmoral and Southern Lifestyle in Lake Placid, Lake Shore Manor, Fairway Pines, Florida Access Care, Crowne Point and probably some more in Sebring,” Lloyd urged, “Go for a visit, check it out, find out which residents have no family, introduce yourself to them, play games, eat lunch with them. You just might find a new friend.”