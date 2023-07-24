Whoever said “Christmas comes just once a year,” has never met Patty Lloyd. Lloyd and her bevy of Santa’s helpers brought Christmas in July to Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility in Sebring on Wednesday afternoon, July 19.

Walking into the community room and seeing a Christmas tree with loads of presents under it may seem odd when it’s over 95 degrees outside. A winter wonderland, sans the snow, and complete with elves dressed for Christmas greeted the residents. Although there were no reindeer, Shih Tzu pups Charlie and Lil Bear, were decked out in their holiday finery and loved on the seniors.

