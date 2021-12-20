SEBRING — Images of kittens and puppies underneath a lit Christmas tree with a bow tugs at the heartstrings. Not even Scrooge can resist puppy cuddles and even the Grinch had Max, his faithful and only friend. However, Santa might want to rethink surprising someone with a gift of an animal.
Experts agree, gifting animals at Christmas, especially if the person is not up to the responsibility can lead to unwanted animals returning to shelters.
“Christmas is a stressful time,” said Highlands County Humane Society Board of Director President Judy Spiegel said.
Spiegel said it was not a good idea to bring a new animal into an environment that is full of excited energy. Animals need patience and time to adjust to their new surroundings. Christmas Day might not be the right time to do that with wrapping paper flying and family over.
“Puppies are cute but they grow up,” Spiegel said.
Recipients may not want the type of animal they were given or they could be allergic to them. The recipients may not have the desire or ability to take care of them physically or financially. If they are renting, does their landlord permit pets?
“Giving an animal to someone for Christmas is not a good idea unless they have been asking for one for a while,” Lt. Clay Kinslow of Highlands County Animal Control said. “It’s a big financial and physical responsibility.”
Kinslow said being a pet owner is a long-term commitment.
“Dogs live between 10-15 years,” Kinslow said. “The larger breeds live about 10 years and the smaller breeds live longer. Mutts live longer than the purebreds.”
Spiegel said when a family is ready for an animal, they should adopt and never buy one.
There is no such thing as a “free” animal.
“”Be very leery of pets that are “free to a good home,” Spiegel warned. “People will use them for bait and some hunters teach them how to kill.”
If someone gets a “free” animal, they may not be ready to face the financial obligations such as seeing a veterinarian for vaccinations, flea and tick prevention etc.
“When you adopt from the shelter, the animals have been vetted and vaccinated and will be spayed or neutered,” Spiegel said.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said it is a good idea to know the recipient well and if a puppy is a surprise, they need to know their schedule and lifestyle “enough to know that the recipient has the time and means (to) be a responsible owner.”
If the recipient is under 12-years-old, the ASPCA said the parents should be prepared to shoulder most of the pet’s care. Lack of training results in bad behavior that leads to them being surrendered to shelters.
Picking a pet is personal and pet gifting should be done as a planned event. Bring up the idea about a new pet before Christmas. Put gifts of dog toys, along with a stuffed animal under the tree instead of a living pet. Put the adoption fee amount in a card so the recipient can pick out his/her own pet.
The ASPCA’s website shares its position.
“The ASPCA recommends the giving of pets as gifts only to people who have expressed a sustained interest in owning one, and the ability to care for it responsibly. We also recommend that pets be obtained from animal shelters, rescue organizations, friends, family or responsible breeders—not from places where the source of the animal is unknown or untrusted.”