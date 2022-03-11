SEBRING — Paula Sapp and Rebekah Wills have the shared tragedy of each losing a teenage child to crashes involving alcohol. They also share the same faith that keeps them and their families going. These women were named as two of the Highlands News-Sun‘s 15 People to Watch in 2022.
Wills lost her son, Andrew Stephens, on Nov. 10, 2018. He was just 14 years old when he was killed. Sapp’s daughter Lindsay was 18 when she died on May 10, 2021. Though their lives were irrevocably changed the day their children died, the women are using their experiences to potentially saving lives of others.
Both women are speaking to as many kids and adults as possible about making good choices for their lives. One of those choices is to not drink and drive or get into a car being driven by someone who is under the influence. Sapp and Wills have spoken to the youth in classrooms and with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) about their experiences. Sapp and Wills speak both separately and together. They both have said even though it is painful, they are willing to share if it helps save one life.
“I have faith in Jesus Christ,” Wills said. “I’ve had a lot of support from the community. I will say that that’s been huge. Just the people who have surrounded us and literally held us up when we couldn’t hold ourselves up has been huge. But I’d have to say my faith is the biggest thing that keeps me going. If I can be the last parent, or Paula can be the last parent to carry this grief, then by all means, I will do whatever I can to share my son’s story.”
Wills said she shares with adults as well because young people are not the only ones drinking under the influence. Wills will soon be speaking with the Sebring Rotary, and on behalf of MADD will speak later this month with a group of state prosecutors.
The children’s’ deaths have been devastating to the parents, siblings and other family and friends left behind. Wills said she deals with it by being open and honest and through communication. That is the same way she approaches her talks with others. Her presentations are all about choices and consequences.
The Wills family created the Andrew Stephens Foundation, which holds fundraisers throughout the year. The non-profit uses the funds to help the youth in Highlands County. Those who want her to speak at their functions can email Wills at andrewsfoundationinfo.com.
During her talks, Sapp shares how Lindsay will not get to graduate or go to prom this year because of a preventable accident involving alcohol. In the May 8, 2021 the multi-car accident, two other local young men were killed as well.
Sapp urges young people to make good choices and not to drink and drive. She is also making it her mission to urge teens to wear seat belts through a “Learn from Lindsay” buckle up campaign. Lindsay was not wearing a seat belt the night of the crash.
Sapp conveys Lindsay’s decision to become an organ donor earlier in life. Because of Lindsay’s selfless decision, she saved and improved many lives. Saving lives by sharing her daughter’s life is one way Sapp is able to go on.
“There are days, moments that hit me like a freight train out of nowhere,” Sapp said. “My faith is what keeps me going. I know that Lindsay is in heaven. I know that I’ll get to see her again one day. It’s just my faith. I try to take any negative and turn it into a positive. We lost Lindsay, but six other people gained life. Thirty-five other people got valuable tissue donations from corneas to skin grafts and ligaments. I’ll never know them.”
Sapp said she would like to meet Lindsay’s organ and tissue recipients in the future if it were possible. One woman was in desperate need of a liver and had been given just 24-48 hours to live. An 8-year-old girl will no longer have to be on dialysis through donation.
Most of Lindsay’s organs stayed in Florida, except her heart, which went to New York.
“Funny, Lindsay told me, ‘I’m never going back to New York.’”
The Sapp family created a memorial fund in Lindsay’s name. The money will be used for the youth in Highlands County who are showing livestock animals, which was a passion of Lindsay’s.
Both Wills and Sapp said they have amazing support from their family and their communities.
“Just the outpouring of support from our community has helped lift us up,” Sapp said about her family.