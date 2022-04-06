LAKE PLACID — Town Council Member Greg Sapp and Morning Rotary Club President Nell Frewin-Hays have won the first contested town council election in more than a decade.
Sapp (123 votes) and Hays (107 votes) were the top two vote-getters in the at-large election, which ousted Council Member Debra Ann Worley (99 votes), a 20-year council member.
Elections officials said 187 people voted for a council member. They voted for one or two candidates.
Election Day morning was sunny and blue as voters began arriving at the First Baptist Church on Royal Palm Street around 7 a.m. At least 20 people had voted by 9 a.m., said Lois King, the volunteer precinct manager. She managed poll volunteers all day, including the person who runs the tape that tabulates the in-person voting.
Voter turnout may be light, King said.
“The Supervisor of Elections Office has received between 80-100 mail-in ballots,” King said. “We mailed out about 600 ballots.”
It is forgivable, however, if residents didn’t show up in droves to vote; it’s been quite some time since there has been a contest for the town council.
Karen Healy, the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections (the keeper of all the stats, too), says the last time a candidate ran to unseat an elected official in this town was 2010. That was for the mayor’s seat, when Thomas Katsanis ran unsuccessfully against still-incumbent John Holbrook. Since then, Healy said, incumbents have run unopposed.
Maria Knight, who spoke to the Highlands News-Sun outside the church, has lived in the Lake Placid area for 43 years. Now that she lives in town, she can vote in council elections.
“That’s pretty cool,” she said when learning this was a once-in-a-decade event. “This is my first time voting in town. It’s nice to see people here this morning.”
King said the vote tabulating machine (into which voters feed their paper ballots) was tested with a “Zero Tape” before the polls opened at 7 a.m. She showed the length of cashier tape that lists the precincts and candidates’ names to a reporter. It displayed a column of zeros to indicate no votes had been cast before the polls opened.
The voting at the First Baptist Church was linked by computer modem to the Supervisor of Elections Office on Commerce Street in Sebring. That allows a tape to be run there for comparison to the tape run in Lake Placid.
“At the end of the day another tape like this will show how many votes were cast for each candidate for each precinct,” King said Tuesday morning. “There are also the mail-in ballots, which will be counted at the Supervisor’s Office.” As soon as voting ended at 7 p.m. King and her volunteers were to complete all their paperwork, then drive to the Supervisor’s Office in Sebring to complete the vote count with mail-in ballots.
“The two parties — Republican and Democrat – will deliver the ballots to Sebring,” King said.
The Lake Placid Canvassing Board inspected and counted the mail-in ballots from the First Baptist Church. The board consists of council members Ray Royce, Charles Wilson and Lake Placid Town Clerk Eva Cooper Hapeman. They were to begin inspecting mail-in ballots at 5 p.m. at the Supervisor’s Office.
In the event final certification takes place election night, the manual audit was to begin immediately thereafter, Healy said.
The Lake Placid Town Council consists of four members and the mayor, who chairs the meetings and serves as the tie-breaker during council votes.
The council is the town’s policy-making body. Its members determine the city’s goals and manage major projects and infrastructure improvements ranging from community growth to land use to finances and strategic planning.