On Saturday, May 23, James Dean, president of Highlands Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), presented Outstanding Citizenship awards to Donna and Paul (Butch) Thompson and Jim Pollard at the Pearce Lockett Estate in Fort Basinger. The Thompsons are owners of the historic estate. Pollard is president of the Heritage Association of Highlands County, which sponsored the 100th Anniversary of Highlands County Festival at the estate April 17-18.
On Sunday, April 18, Highlands SAR sponsored the dedication of a 450-year-old live oak tree at the estate as a Liberty Tree in remembrance of the original Liberty Tree in Boston, under which Patriots gathered until the British cut it down in 1775.
SAR Color Guards, men and women, dressed in colonial attire, came from all over Florida to honor the dedication, and fired black powder musket salutes. Nothing like this had ever happened in Highlands County before.
The dedication of the Liberty Tree was the crown jewel of the county's anniversary celebration. All appreciated the association and the Thompson's invitation that made the event possible.
The dedication took place 246 years after Paul Revere and William Dawes left Boston by horse and 700 British troops left on foot for Lexington. The British arrived at 5 a.m. on April 19, 1775, met 77 armed minutemen and fired the shot heard around the world, beginning the American Revolution.
More than 1,000 people attended the first day of the county's anniversary weekend celebration, and another 600-plus attended the second day.
Highlands Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution is an historical, genealogical and educational organization that welcomes anyone whose ancestors supported the American Revolution, either by military service or in other ways, from 1775-1783. To inquire about membership, contact Dean at 954-524-7278 or jaguru@bellsouth.net.