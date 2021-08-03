LAUREL, Miss. — Some late-inning heroics helped Avon Park keep its winning ways going Saturday.
Avon Park earned a close win over South Carolina in the second round of the Division II AAA Dixie Youth Baseball World Series 6-4. A big triple late in the ballgame helped lift the Red Devils over their opponents from the Palmetto State.
Krew Cobb started on the bump for the state champs. He worked around a leadoff walk in the first inning by forcing three straight groundouts.
The offense then gave him the lead as Sergio Duran reached on a leadoff walk of his own, Kasen Jackson singled on a blooper to left and a Jace Jackson hit to right coupled with a misplay by the right fielder scored both of them.
Unfortunately, Jackson Hancock couldn’t tack on another run as he struck out with Jace Jackson on third to end the inning.
Krew held South Carolina in check with two punchouts to end the second. After a 1-2-3 second for AP’s offense, South Carolina got to Krew. Two walks sandwiching a strikeout looking plus a great bunt had Krew facing a bases loaded situation.
He forced a ground ball to then third baseman Jace Jackson who got a force out at third but couldn’t throw out the runner at home. But Krew Cobb limited the damage as he forced a flyout to center field with his team still leading 2-1.
But more rocky waters were ahead after another scoreless inning in of the bottom of the third.
Krew Cobb was lifted for Jace Jackson. Krew finished with one earned run allowed through three innings pitched with three strikeouts and three walks.
Jace Jackson struggled in his relief appearance. He allowed a leadoff single, hit a batter and walked the next to load the bases. After another hit-by-pitch tied the game at 2-2, he was replaced with Kolton Elder.
Elder did a great job preventing any disaster in the top of the fourth. He punched out his first two batters looking. He faced a bit of bad luck as a batted ball bounded off him to plate the runner at third. One runner ended up caught in a rundown on a wild pitch and was tagged out to end the inning.
The game didn’t stay 3-2 for long.
Kasen Jackson beat out a throw on the infield for a leadoff single. After Krew Cobb was robbed of a hit, Haizen singled and a botched fielder’s choice loaded the bases for Jackson Hancock. He flipped a bloop single into right and brought home Kasen from third, tying the game at 3-3.
It was all the Red Devils would get though as Elder went down swinging and Ty Parker hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
This game would continue its topsy-turvy nature in the fifth. South Carolina got an RBI single up the middle with two on that plated one run but a strong throw from center fielder prevented another. Elder then got a flyout to right to end the inning with his team down 4-3.
It looked like Avon Park wouldn’t respond as the first AP batters went down to start the bottom of the fifth inning.
But that wasn’t in Kasen Jackson’s plans. He beat another throw across the infield for a two-out single then beat out a force out attempt at second to give Haizen Cobb two on with two out.
He smashed a pitch into deep right center field and streaked around the bases for a two-RBI triple. Jace Jackson then singled to score Haizen and made it a 6-4 ballgame.
In the sixth, the man who gave the Red Devils the lead came in to close it out. Elder finished the day with two innings pitched, one run allowed, one walk and two strikeouts.
Haizen got the first batter on a ground ball on three pitches but then allowed a walk on six. He came back to punch out the next batter.
Then Kasen Jackson decided it was time to go home. Kasen ranged to his right, scooped a ground ball up on a slide and wheeled around for the 4-3 putout at first base and the 6-4 win.