LAUREL, Miss. — After going 2-0 in pool play on Friday, Avon Park continued its win streak into bracket play.
The Red Devils utilized big innings to mount a comeback win over Georgia 9-7 and cruise by North Carolina 9-3 in the Division II AA Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.
Avon Park found itself down early against Georgia as the Peach Staters racked up four runs off two RBI singles and an RBI fielder’s choice. But the AP boys weren’t down for long.
In the bottom of the first, Macoy Pollitt started it with a leadoff hit. Georgia attempted to double up Pollitt and Clay Germaine but Avon Park’s No. 2 batter beat out the throw to first. Kyler Doughty singled to put another runner on and an error on an infield popup with two outs loaded the bases for Joe Jackson.
Joe got his team right back in the game with a bases-clearing double. He utilized the throw home to take third base from where he scored on a single to left field by Ethan Harrison.
Avon Park could’ve scored more but a diving play by the Georgia shortstop robbed Jake Pritchett of a hit and kept the game tied 4-4.
The game didn’t stay tied for long. With two on and two out, a single scored one run then an offline throw from right field and a throwing error plated two more runs to make it 7-4 Georgia. AP tried to chip away in the bottom of the second but King Fisher ended up tagged out after overrunning second base.
Avon Park narrowed the gap in the third when Griffin Troy singled and scored Germaine from second for a 7-5 ballgame.
After a scoreless fourth, Avon Park took control of the matchup. Pollitt smacked a leadoff double then Germaine reached and advanced to second on a throw to third.
Doughty grounded out and that allowed Pollitt to take home. Troy then came through again with RBI single bringing home Germaine to tie it at seven runs apiece.
Following a Duke Galimba popout, the same batter who got the Red Devils back in the game then gave them the lead. Joe Jackson brought home Troy with a single. An error on a batted ball by Ethan Harrison provided some insurance with a 9-7 lead.
Avon Park’s infield took care of the rest as the shortstop and second baseman combined for the final three outs and secured the win.
Later that day, the Red Devils’ game with North Carolina went back and forth until Avon Park took the lead 5-3 in the fourth. Troy reached on an error to lead off, Galimba brought him around on a double. Then a pair of two-out singles by Pritchett and Kellen Jackson scored Galimba and Pritchett.
North Carolina went scoreless in the top of the fifth while Avon Park put up four more runs in the bottom. They held on later in the top of the sixth for a 9-3 victory.