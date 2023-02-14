SEBRING — A two-vehicle crash on Saturday evening claimed the lives of three Highlands County residents.
The Florida Highway Patrol press release shows a preliminary report stating the crash is still under investigation. According to FHP, a 31-year-old Avon Park man was driving a motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” northbound on U.S. 27 near Tanglewood Drive about 6:34 p.m.
An 81-year-old man was driving an SUV with a 79-year-old female, both from Sebring. They were traveling northbound on U.S. 27 in the left turn lane as they approached Tanglewood Drive. The SUV attempted to make the turn west onto Tanglewood Drive, which is the entrance to the subdivision of the same name.
The motorcycle collided with the passenger’s side of the SUV. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene as was the female passenger of the SUV. The octogenarian driver of the SUV was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with “critical injuries.” He would later be pronounced dead at the hospital, despite reaching a Level II Trauma center.
The operator of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, according to the report. Both the driver and the passenger of the SUV were wearing seat belts.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this crash marks the fourth fatalities on Highlands County roadways since the new year began. The first fatality of 2023 was on Jan. 9 when a pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 27 near Martin Road, just south of Avon Park.
At this same time last year, there were seven fatalities on our roads.