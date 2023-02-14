SEBRING — A two-vehicle crash on Saturday evening claimed the lives of three Highlands County residents.

The Florida Highway Patrol press release shows a preliminary report stating the crash is still under investigation. According to FHP, a 31-year-old Avon Park man was driving a motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” northbound on U.S. 27 near Tanglewood Drive about 6:34 p.m.

