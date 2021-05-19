After a year like none other in my life, I feel different. Don’t you?
As we have stayed home waiting out this pandemic, many of us did a lot of sorting, tossing and donating. Our garages and closets have never been cleaner. We have found things we don’t even remember buying, saved for some long-forgotten future purpose. The purge felt both good and bad. Good to be disposing of much we have finally realized matters little in the great scheme of things; bad to find all this ‘stuff’ accumulated for some special occasion — and never used even once! How special does special have to be?
Don’t beat yourself up over any of it but maybe my childhood experience will be welcome food for thought:
Big-eyed and silent, we three crowded around the big cardboard box sent from mom’s childhood home — that magical place of ‘plenty’ which she had been long ‘banished’ from because of her regrettable choices ...
“Precious little after all these years,” Mom said, smoothing one of the creamy damask and fragile lace-frosted cloths.
“Now Honey, a little respect for the dead ...” Dad teased.
“Dead? Dead? She’s been dead to me for years,” came her bitter reply.
When my parents eloped, Mom was disowned by her well-to-do parents in a letter from their attorney. She never heard from them again. Despite living right across the river in New Jersey, they never met a single one of the only grandchildren they would ever have.
All Mom seemed to have brought with her from ‘up north’ was an expression she used over and over again. When she received presents from people who did not know her reduced circumstances, Mom would put these gifts on the top shelf in her closet, saying just what her mother had always said, “We’ll save that for good.” We never saw any of it again.
Now here were some of the beautiful things her mother had “saved for good.” As Mom spread open one damask tablecloth, tattered label still attached, the cloth fell apart at the folds, the material rotted.
Mom stared silently at the ruined cloth and then she spoke softly, “This is what comes from saving things for good.”
She rushed to her closet, pulling down boxes, and returned with a lace-edged tablecloth splashed with flowers and leaves on a silvery-white background. She shook it open with a snap and spread it triumphantly on the beat-up dining table. The shabby room seemed transformed by the brightly-flowered tablecloth and Mom’s luminous smile as she looked into Dad’s eyes.
We never heard ‘save it for good’ again.
Don’t save anything for good. Use it all. Maybe this is as good as it gets and, just maybe, that is enough.
Miss J.L. “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.