Well, what can I do? Have you asked yourself that question? Well I did. And the answer is really quite simple. Give big tips. Of course that is not the only answer, but it will help.
The coronavirus is here. Fifty-five cases in Highlands County as of Easter Sunday, five deaths.
And our restaurants and pubs are all closed down, except for take out. And that means that most waitresses and waiters are out of a job.
So, let me remind you. These are the people that have made it possible for you and I to go out to eat over the years. And we have all gone out to eat many, many times. Yes, I know you gave tips then, but now is a special time. Time to step up.
When this is all over, do you want to have any waitresses left? If so, let’s take care of them now. At least take care of the ones still at work doing take out now.
So please, those of you that can afford it, help out. Give up that $20 tip, or maybe even a $50.
And yes, I know, there are many others out there that need help as well. So write in your ideas to help others and let’s help everyone we can.
And remember, you reap what you sow!
Charlie Lowrance
Sebring