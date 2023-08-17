Don a plastic bib, grab some wet wipes and elastic waist pants. It’s time for the second annual Rib Cookoff on Sept. 16 at the Venus Clubhouse at 45 Clubhouse Road and proceeds benefit the Venus Community Foundation.
The foundation provides scholarships for graduating seniors wanting to major in some aspect of agriculture. The foundation was established just a little over a year ago, said Vice President Ashley Lott.
The public is invited to share the day with bounce houses, games, music and more. The fun is free and a rib dinner is just $10 with sides. No need to mess up mama’s kitchen on that Saturday. Guests eating supper should arrive about 10:30–11 a.m.
Contestants who feel up to the challenge need to register on or before 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Teams can have up to four members. The entry fee per team is $200.
Competitors must check in at 6:30 p.m. All cooking must be done onsite and can begin anytime after arrival. Four slabs of ribs will be provided to the challengers. Use your favorite grill and seasonings and turn in three slabs by 11 a.m.
All teams are required to bring one 10-by-12-inch pan of macaroni and cheese. A $25 pot for an appetizer is optional. The appetizer is the choice of the grill chef. The appetizers must be done by 10 a.m. The winner takes the pot. Two judges will be making the round of tents. Here’s a hint: They cannot be bribed, so don’t even try it.
Lott said the day promises to be fun for everyone. For more information, call or text Lott at 863-673-0673.