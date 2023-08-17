Don a plastic bib, grab some wet wipes and elastic waist pants. It’s time for the second annual Rib Cookoff on Sept. 16 at the Venus Clubhouse at 45 Clubhouse Road and proceeds benefit the Venus Community Foundation.

The foundation provides scholarships for graduating seniors wanting to major in some aspect of agriculture. The foundation was established just a little over a year ago, said Vice President Ashley Lott.

