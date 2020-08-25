Save the Post Office. It seems crazy to make that statement especially when the PO enjoys a 91% approval rating with the American public. However, Republicans have always wanted to privatize it and turn it into a money making opportunity for their billionaire followers. This is an agency that was set forth in our Constitution (as a service,not an agency). 600,000 people work for the Post Office, many of them veterans.
In order to accomplish this goal, conservatives passed a law in 2006 that the PO must pre-fund retiree's medical benefits for 75 years in advance. Naturally, this caused the Post Office financial hardship and Republicans pointed out more than once that the USPO should be privatized to make it more efficient.
Now, with the help of a billionaire, Republican donor as post master general, conservatives are working to slow down the mail in ballots for the Nov. 3 election, in order to once again discredit the PO and make sure that Democratic ballots will not be counted.
Unfortunately, slowing down the mail has unintended consequences. Prescription drugs are not reaching patients who routinely need drugs in a timely manner. Social Security checks don't arrive on time. Also, people are receiving bills late and payments that are sent in are late when they get to the creditors. This means that their credit rating will go down through no fault of their own.
Save the Post Office. Call or write to Scott, Rubio and Steue and tell them to stop destroying the Post Office.
Millie Grime
Sebring