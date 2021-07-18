SEBRING — West Sebring volunteer firefighters broke ground this week on their 9/11 memorial.
“We had to get it started,” said Firefighter Antonio “Tony” Perez, who has worked along fellow members to get commemorative paver bricks sold to sponsor the work.
The first brick sold over Memorial Day weekend, to honor the “344th firefighter,” Fire Patrolman Keith Roma, who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001, after saving 200 lives in four separate trips up Tower 1 of the World Trade Center.
West Sebring Fire has sold several bricks since then, Perez said. So far, that’s 120 bricks, said Billy Kingston, long-time member of the volunteer department and full-time firefighter as a battalion chief with Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Kingston has promised that Roma’s name and many others will be at the Hammock Road memorial, for all people to see and remember. He wants all 344 names on the path, and has a lot more bricks to sell in under two months.
“This is not a ‘West Sebring’ memorial. This is about a memorial for Highlands County to remember what happened on 9/11,” Kingston said earlier this year. “What better place than on the multi-use path on Hammock Road?”
Start roughlyIn or around 2007, when the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey sent a 796-pound section of an I-beam from the building to the volunteer fire department, it was one of 150 pieces sent in answer to local department requests all over the United States, to have a piece of the tragedy to memorialize the civilians and first responders who died there.
Scott Mann, retired volunteer chief, said it was at Station 9 off Sebring Parkway, then moved to Station 10, when the county built that second station on Hammock Road.
Around 2015, Mann said, the department had an open house on a plan for a memorial and started a fund drive for it.
“We wanted it to be the best since there was only one [WTC beam] in the county,” Mann said. “We wanted to go above and beyond and make it the best.”
When Hurricane Irma hit in September 2017, that stopped all plans going forward. At the same time, the county began talks of setting up a combined paid and volunteer fire service, which took place in 2018.
West Sebring Fire continued collecting funds for a memorial, but basically, everything was put on hold, Mann said.
“It just, it didn’t happen,” Mann said.
Move forwardMann retired in June 2019. Chief Joe Romanik took over, and the effort gained traction again last year after David Hawkey, retired from Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, posted on social media that he wanted to see something done with the I-beam, which had sat rusting under an oak at station 10 before being moved to a carport next to a barbecue grill, a picnic table and a couple of broken recliners.
Hawkey told the Highlands News-Sun that a man came to the door of the station one day, asking about the I-beam, and got tears in his eyes, telling how he lost two cousins in the attack. For years after that, Hawkey said, on every Sept. 11, people would leave yellow roses by the beam or by the tree. One man would stop at the station on his daily walk on Hammock Road Trail multi-use path to bow his head and pray, Hawkey said.
After much discussion of where to put the memorial, with concerns raised about a lack of parking at Station 10, the fire station became the final site. As planned, the memorial will stand in full view of Hammock Road Trail with a brick pathway leading to it, including as many names of fallen firefighters that West Sebring Fire can sell.
Plans are for a dedication on Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the attack.
Climb higherKingston suggests, in addition to attending the dedication, people also take part earlier that morning in the Fallen Firefighters Stair Climb at Sebring International Raceway, to commemorate the 110 flights of stairs firefighters scaled to get up into the twin towers on the fateful day.
People can sign up for the stair climb at $35 per person by contacting West Sebring Fire at 863-386-6052. They can purchase a brick, at various sponsorship levels, by visiting www.bricksrus.com/order/westsebring/.
- A four-inch-by-eight-inch brick for an individual ($50), business ($100) or featuring a firefighter hero’s name ($100).
- An eight-inch-square brick for an individual ($100), business ($200) or featuring a firefighter hero’s name ($200)
Each West Sebring member has a goal of selling 20 bricks each.
“We’ve got a pretty good response, so far,” Kingston said, including a sponsor who has offered to lay the bricks at no cost. “We’ve got a couple more in the pipe that we’re looking at and still looking for more.”