Highlands County has found a person to assist County Administrator Laurie Hurner as “second in command.”
On Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1 to accept Nicholas Sawyer as the new assistant county administrator/chief of staff.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts, the one dissenting vote, said he hadn’t had an opportunity to meet personally and talk to Sawyer prior to the meeting.
“I did look at Mr. Sawyer’s resume and it was quite impressive,” Roberts said, “but here’s the rub: We’re being asked to confirm something that we personally have not vetted, interviewed, background, character references, professional references.”
Confirmation is the same as ratification or approval, Roberts said. He felt uncomfortable with being asked to approve someone without being part of the selection and/or interview process.
Other than that, he said, he had no problem with Sawyer for the second-tier slot.
Business Services Director Tanya Cannady presented Sawyer to the board since Hurner was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Commissioner Don Elwell said he saw their task with director-level positions as “largely ceremonial” and a “show of unity” to welcome incoming employees.
Roberts said he would prefer to call it ceremonial, if that’s the case.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said a resume was sent out in time for commissioners to ask questions and request to interview the applicant. He urged commissioners to have trust that Hurner will pick the best person for the job.
Kirouac suggested commissioners discuss the issue of involvement in hiring at a future meeting.
Sawyer, who holds both a master of science degree in emergency services management and a bachelor’s of science in business administration from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama, is also a doctoral candidate in public administration from Capella University of Minneapolis. He expects to complete that degree this year, according to his resume, which lists him as an “experienced supervisor” in areas of “regulatory compliance, maintaining operational facilities, financial administration, emergency response and interagency collaboration.”
Sawyer, a South Florida native, has worked in many government fields, and served with the U.S. Navy from 1997-2001 and the U.S. Coast Guard from 2001-2020.
As a boatswain’s mate in the Coast Guard, he specialized in search and rescue and federal law enforcement and served as the lead on a critical incident stress management team. His career took him across the United States as well as to the Middle East.
While with the Coast Guard, he also served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy for two years and an EMT for five years while in Wisconsin.
Well versed in the Incident Command System, Sawyer has also performed news interviews for high profile events.
