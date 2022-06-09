SEBRING — Charles Steven Sawyer showed up for sentencing Monday and went home a free man.
Sawyer was supposed to be sentenced last week on six counts of grand theft firearm, grand theft auto, one count of a convict in possession of a firearm and ammunition, dealing in stolen property, petit theft and criminal mischief, but he never showed.
Based on Sawyer’s showing up for previous court appointments and staying in touch with his office, Robert Tucker, Sawyer’s lawyer, asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to give his client another shot at sentencing.
Though prosecutors asked Estrada for a bench warrant to arrest Sawyer and bring him in for sentencing, Estrada gave him a break and rescheduled his sentencing for this week. When he made his new sentencing hearing Monday, Estrada warned him that he could have been arrested.
With that, following a plea agreement that required a below-guidelines sentence, Estrada gave Sawyer five years probation on the grand theft charge, and ordered him to pay restitution and meet other probationary requirements.
According to Sawyer’s original November 2021 arrest warrant, an informant told police that Sawyer had stolen a utility trailer and sold it online. The informant also told police that Sawyer had damaged a safe while breaking into it; he allegedly stole six handguns from the same safe: two Mossberg 500 shotguns, a Mossberg Model 17 rifle, Sears & Roebuck .22 long rifle, a Defense Procurement Manufacturing Services AR-10; and a Glock 23 handgun.
Sheriff’s deputies ran a background check and learned Sawyer had five felony convictions in Broward County for burglary, attempted armed burglary, grand theft, and trafficking in stolen property.
That’s why deputies additionally charged him with being a convict in possession of the stolen guns.
Out on a $39,000 bond since October, Sawyer pled not guilty before Estrada in January but announced he’d change his plea a few months ago.