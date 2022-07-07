SEBRING — A circuit court judge sentenced Charles Steven Sawyer to five years probation in June after Sawyer pled guilty to one count of grand theft auto.
On Thursday, Sawyer asked Senior Circuit Court Judge Olin W. Shinholser to sentence him to prison for a year and a day instead.
During a motion to modify sentence Thursday morning, Sawyer stood next to his attorney, Robert Tucker, and answered yes when Shinholser asked him if it was what he wanted to do. He also told the judge that no one had pressured him to ask for jail time.
With that, the court clerk prepared the sentencing order as a court deputy took Sawyer’s fingerprints and showed him the way through a door to a temporary cell.
Tucker said, “Rather than have five years of probation hanging over one’s head, some people prefer to get it out of the way.”
Not only that, but if a defendant breaks probation, a judge can sentence them to a longer sentence.
“Sometimes it's better to serve the time. If you have a violation of probation, you can end up with a lot more time,” Tucker said.
According to Sawyer’s original November 2021 arrest warrant, an informant told police that Sawyer had stolen a utility trailer and sold it online. The informant also told police that Sawyer had damaged a safe while breaking into it; he allegedly stole six handguns from the same safe: two Mossberg 500 shotguns, a Mossberg Model 17 rifle, Sears & Roebuck .22 long rifle, a Defense Procurement Manufacturing Services AR-10; and a Glock 23 handgun. Sheriff’s deputies ran a background check and learned Sawyer had five felony convictions in Broward County for burglary, attempted armed burglary, grand theft, and trafficking in stolen property.
That’s why deputies additionally charged him with being a convict in possession of the stolen guns. Out on a $39,000 bond since October, Sawyer pled not guilty before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in January but announced he’d change his plea a few months ago.