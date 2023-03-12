The first time I saw this peculiar mass attached to a tree limb, I pondered over what it could be. Resembling an elongated, flattened caterpillar, the material was not unlike the papery constructs of a hornet’s nest. Initially I thought perhaps it belonged to a bee of some type or maybe was some bizarre form of mushroom or fungi. Later I discovered the lightweight foam-like mass was the egg case of a praying mantis.
Praying mantis are usually identifiable by the way they hold their front legs, resembling a person about to engage in prayer or contemplation. It is their prey who should be in prayer however as these are voracious hunters who stealthily stalk before suddenly – in lightning fashion – ambushing their hapless meal. Mantids use the rows of sharp spines protruding from their front legs to impale that prey, immobilizing their victims before they begin feeding. The live prey is rapidly consumed in horror movie fashion, with inedible parts disdainfully tossed aside.
Opportunistic hunters, mantids eat whatever they stalk and the largest species will hunt small creatures and even take a hummingbird if they can catch it. Within that lightweight and impenetrable egg case emerges multitudes of young which emerge, following a simple metamorphosis, resembling tiny versions of their adult form. The elaborate structure is created in a startling complex process via the insect’s egg laying organs and is a nod to the wonder of nature and creation.
Mantids are also stunning in their appearance. From bright green to the mottled patchy tones of tree bark and the bold, tropical hues of flowers, they are really stunning to observe. Their large, globe-like eyes afford them specialized vision unlike that of other insects. In fact, research on the ways this insect visualizes the world is being studied and adapted for possible use to enhance the visual capabilities for robotics. Watch for slim males around artificial lights at night and heavier bodied females on vegetation or lower limbs of trees.