The first time I saw this peculiar mass attached to a tree limb, I pondered over what it could be. Resembling an elongated, flattened caterpillar, the material was not unlike the papery constructs of a hornet’s nest. Initially I thought perhaps it belonged to a bee of some type or maybe was some bizarre form of mushroom or fungi. Later I discovered the lightweight foam-like mass was the egg case of a praying mantis.

Praying mantis are usually identifiable by the way they hold their front legs, resembling a person about to engage in prayer or contemplation. It is their prey who should be in prayer however as these are voracious hunters who stealthily stalk before suddenly – in lightning fashion – ambushing their hapless meal. Mantids use the rows of sharp spines protruding from their front legs to impale that prey, immobilizing their victims before they begin feeding. The live prey is rapidly consumed in horror movie fashion, with inedible parts disdainfully tossed aside.

