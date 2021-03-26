The flyer came in the mail. It was strategically placed with other mail addressed to me, after Becky had sorted the mail. Now, I don’t know if it was on purpose, or just the routine of putting everything addressed to me in a separate pile.
It was a different color and I opened it. It was an invitation to take part in a survey with a type of hearing aid. I opened and didn’t throw it away with the other “junk” mail, but put it off to the side. The flyer indicated that I would be given a comprehensive hearing test and then fitted with the model being surveyed.
I have noticed over the years that there have been times I could not hear clearly what was said on the TV and I’d ask Becky what was said. I have spent the majority of my career around loud machines in a school shop and all the personal power tools. Being in and around loud aircraft much before there were noise cancelling headsets also did not help in retaining my hearing. So, a test would be informative.
I found out that my hearing in the mid to low range frequencies was just fine. It was the high range that really took a hit. The evaluation was interesting and proved what I thought, that along the way I had lost some hearing. The extent of it was more than I expected. Once you damage the sensitive parts of your ear and the ability to hear over repetitive loud situations, you don’t get it back. Hey you, turn down that music!
So, a week ago I left the hearing center with two very sophisticated hearing aids. I can’t say it was like a blind person suddenly being able to see, but there were sounds I had not heard in a long time. The wind whistling from a not fully closed car window. The ignition keys swinging and clicking as the truck moved down the road. At home I never knew tapping on the computer keyboard was so noisy. My feet shuffling along the floor. The characters on the TV shows had suddenly stopped mumbling.
Another cool feature of the hearing aids is that they are “Bluetooth” capable. Linked to my iPhone, I hear the other person on the phone with the hearing aids. I don’t have to use the hands-free speaker option on the phone. Becky is very happy about that. At the end of class while the kids were putting the tools away in the hangar, I made a call to have some electrical work done on the building. I had a great conversation with the person on the other end of the phone. I was not holding my phone; it was on a table a few feet away. The kids thought I had lost my mind and was walking around talking to myself. I explained the new system and my hearing aids to them. Voices in my head, now I have a reason for them.
There is also a feature that if I were to fall and not be able to get up, the sudden change in my position (laying on the ground) would trigger a sensor in the hearing aids and send out a signal that I was down and identify my position with GPS. I don’t intend to try that feature anytime soon. Linked to my phone allows me many different adjustments in sensitivity such as being in a loud restaurant or crowd. I just push a button and the aids automatically adjust. There is even a “mask” level to hear folks talking through a mask. Handy these days.
Here is the point of my sharing this, not that my ability to hear is really important to you. We are all going to face different challenges and issues as we move through our days. What matters is how you handle those situations. I’m not in the least bit self-conscious about wearing hearing aids; I was over worrying about being self-conscious a long time ago. I’m a 71-year-old life-form that has had a great deal of hard miles put on the frame. Most things still work and I’m moving forward. It is all about accepting your place in the world, trying to make it a better place for yourself and others, and not to sweat the small stuff. Who knew that voices in my head would be so much fun?
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.