Those close to me will know that my favorite Bible quote comes from Chapter 23, Verse 4 of the Book of Psalms. It reads, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”
Personally, I believe that 2020 and the events that took place in it were our valley of the shadow of death. We lost hundreds of thousands of Americans to this pandemic and countless families struggled in the global recession. There seemed to be a consistent flow of bad news coming on the television or on our cellphones.
Being a teenager still trying to make sense of the world, there are many moments in this past year that will never leave my memory. I will forever be able to tell the story of how I sat in Beef O’ Brady’s and saw ESPN announce that Kobe Bryant’s death after his helicopter crashed. I remember leaving what I did not know yet to be my last track practice in my sophomore year after having a conversation with my coach about the season, my car being the last one in the Fireman’s Field parking lot, and listening to Governor Ron Desantis announcing that the State of Florida was being put in a lockdown. I remember riding the bus home from a cross country meet and hearing that Joe Biden was announced as the president-elect after one of the most controversial and fierce elections.
As we walked through the valley of the shadow of death, many of us did not fear evil. We found ways to be comforted in, more than just simply praying to God or to any other supreme being. We lived through an era of whipped coffee, at-home workouts, virtual education, and social distancing. Families, while separated, were able to connect with the help of Zoom and FaceTime. Communities supported the most vulnerable and those struggling to sustain themselves in the global recession.
We took the downtime to gain a new appreciation of nature and the pure peace you feel just by taking a walk. Even as our government struggled to find a solution to many problems, many citizens prayed that both sides would find a middle ground.
I think the good of the year has to be remembered just as much as the bad and we can learn a lot from looking at both. It gives us renewed faith in humanity, even in moments when we had lost it. Even when both groups of supporters in the presidential election spewed hate to the other side, we had photos of individuals of both groups shaking hands. It goes to show that even with our political and ideological differences, you can be kind to one another.
At midnight on Thursday, we say goodbye to an insane year. Easily one of the worst years in history, but still not the worst. As humans, I think we need the bad sometimes.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School. Columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.