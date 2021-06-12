Readers of this column are aware that there were two weeks last month where “Laura’s Look” was nowhere to be found. Romona tells me I was missed – some people even contacted her asking if I’d been fired. Thankfully, that was not the issue.
The issue started on a Wednesday morning last month. I was planning my day when I got a call from my younger sister, Anita. She had devastating news: our father was in a hospital in Jacksonville, in a coma and on a ventilator. The doctors rated his chances at 20-30%.
I was stunned. Dad, at 84, was probably healthier than I was. He walked every day. He took care of himself. How could this have happened?
After we hung up, I sent Don a text that simply said, “Call me ASAP.” After I updated him, he told me to get more information – and he was prepared to cancel patients for the day if necessary.
My stepmom said to come if we wanted, because of the poor prognosis. I called Don, who immediately shut down his office and hurried home so we could travel to Jacksonville together. We were on the road in two hours.
I love Don for a number of reasons, but his actions here have added to them. Once we got to the hospital, Don became the translator for the rest of us of doctor speak and medical jargon. He made sure I was OK. And even took pains to make sure Susan, my stepmom, was taking care of herself.
We learned that my father apparently had had a blood clot no one was aware of that traveled to his lungs and stopped his heart. According to Susan, his heart stopped twice, and the EMTs did CPR on him for 10 minutes at one point.
From the time we got there on Wednesday until we left Saturday, we, along with my two sisters, my brother, and other friends and family spent the bulk of our time in the hospital waiting area, taking turns to see Dad in ICU. The hospital took pity on us and waived their two-people-a-day rule so that we could all get a chance to see him and be with Susan.
It was a rollercoaster ride. We would get positive news; we would get negative news. There would be hopeful signs, and dismal ones. All we could do was hang on for the ride and pray.
When Don and I left Saturday, we were still waiting to find out if Dad had brain damage. He never woke up from his coma while we were there, though at one point they lessened his sedation.
I feared the worst but hoped for the best that day. I put my hand on his head. I couldn’t reach to kiss him, but I think I kissed my fingers and pressed them to his forehead. It was a hard time.
I didn’t want to leave then, but we had obligations back in Sebring. I went home tired and sad, not sure what the future held.
Sunday, I got a call from Anita. Dad had suffered “significant brain damage.”
Monday, Anita called again. She and her husband had been on their way to the airport (they live in Colorado) when they got a frantic call to return to the hospital. The doctors had told Susan that Dad would not recover, and the decision was made to take him off life support.
I’m grateful for my sister, who updated via texts through the process. I’m also grateful for my daughter-in-law Amanda, who video called me to talk with the grandbabies and stayed on the line with me during this time.
When my father passed, I told Amanda. She told 3-year-old Lavinia, “Grandma is sad right now. Can you give her hugs and kisses?” The phone was smothered in hugs and kisses.
Now, I wait for the memorial service, which will be early next month. I’m going to do a reading there, and I pray I don’t burst into tears in the middle of it.
I love you, Dad.
If your father is still alive, please call him and say hi. I wish with all my heart I could do the same.