Don Norton had a great article recently about different scams and how they work. The old expression about “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t,” if someone offers you more than you asked for, it’s a sure sign something is wrong.
While trying to help a friend recently, I found myself in serious trouble. It started when a friend of mine passed away. We both shared a hobby and brewed beer together. His widow asked me to help get rid of his brewing equipment. I told her the equipment would cost about $130 new, so I’d try to get $50 or $60 for it. She agreed, so I tried to put it on Facebook’s Marketplace. They wouldn’t accept the post because it had something to do with alcohol. I didn’t feel like arguing with them so I just moved on.
A friend suggested Craig’s List, so I created an ad with a picture of the equipment. I had three or four responses almost instantly. I answered the first one from a person named Elijah. He said he would send a check for $50 plus another $100 to hold it for him. We exchanged a few more messages and because he was mailing a check and then wanted everything packed and shipped, I became suspicious, and replied to him to forget it as I wouldn’t take a check or ship it. I also told him I donated the equipment to Habitat.
Nine days later he replied to that message that a check was in the mail and to hold his order. He said he’d send somebody to pick up the order as soon as I told him I deposited his check. I ignored that message. My wife called me the next day to tell me FedX delivered a “priority” envelope to our front door. She opened it and there was a check for $1,650. It was made out to my name and address and written on a business check from a Texas company. Now I was getting more suspicious. I called up the company and they said “Don’t cash it, it’s a scam.”
Here’s how it works: The check looks good and will go through my bank. The scammer will call back and say he made a mistake, please return (by wire transfer) the $1,500 and I can keep the $150 for my trouble. By the time my bank sends the check to Texas, it will be denied and sent back for my bank to take back out of my account. I also Googled one of the phone numbers he used to message me and found seven or eight more posts about this scam. It’s used mostly to get money from people that try to rent a home online.
I still have the check, but Elijah thinks I cashed it and stole his money. His last message, which I still have in my phone, said I stole his money and he’s turning everything over to the FBI and the CIA. He said he has a cousin in St. Louis that is a “fraud investigator” with the FBI and will be contacting me. He then said I had two hours to send the wire transfer back to him “or else.”
I remember how the FBI with 17 heavily armed agents and a CNN camera crew broke down Roger Stone’s door in Fort Lauderdale and dragged him out of his house in his underwear. And I know they said they’ve been busy trying to figure out Hunter Biden’s broken computer, and what happened to the $500 million in Hillary and Bill’s “charity.” I can’t imagine them hunting me down over $50 worth of brewing stuff.
Then there’s the CIA, I don’t want this thing dragging on for two or three years like the Russian collusion hoax. Shouldn’t they be more concerned about Russia or China and the terrorist regime in Afghanistan? Oh well, for now, I’ll keep looking in my rear-view mirror.
Bob Fromhartz is an occasional columnist with the Highlands News-Sun.