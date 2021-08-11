I never thought the day would come that I’d be warning seniors about phone and email scams, but I guess now that I’m a senior, it’s hitting pretty close to home.
I’m not sure when it started, could have been a week, a month or even a year ago – I don’t really remember, but it seems like it’s getting worse.
It started with a telephone call. Actually, it was a recording left on my voicemail. The gist of the message was that “Amazon” wanted to verify that I had made a $975 purchase on my Amazon Prime account. The recording left a number and stated that I should call to verify that I made the purchase, or, if I didn’t make the purchase, to let them know and they would take care of it.
The first time it happened, I went online and checked my recent purchases to see if that particular purchase was listed on my account. It was not. But I was still concerned. I thought about calling the number they left, to let them know that I did not make that particular purchase, when my son called.
My son owns his own company, providing computer services to a half dozen companies, and I often rely on him when it comes to computer related problems. I mentioned this call and he quickly remarked, “Dad, it’s a scam!”
I told him it sounded pretty real, and it sounded like they were only looking out for my best interests. Chris said, “Amazon does not call about your recent charges.” He went on to explain to me how this particular scam works.
Apparently, once you call that number, the scammer politely asks for your personal information. Name, address, phone number and most certainly, your Amazon Prime membership number. From there, depending on how gullible and forthcoming you might be, they may ask for your password “just so we can remove it from your account,” or other personal information.
Additionally, as Chris pointed out, they may direct you to a website, where they can gain access to your computer, which would, in many cases, give them access to your passwords, checking, savings and investment accounts. That should really scare you.
They’re scammers. All they want is access to your account. They have no idea who you are. They place these types of calls all day long, just waiting for an innocent “senior” to call them back.
Now, I’m a pretty well-traveled, well-educated man in my early 70’s, but I have to be honest, had it not been for my son, I probably would have called them back, and even thanked them for the call.
How many other seniors out there that don’t have a son or daughter to warn them about these scammers? Or, they’re just honest, gullible people like me?
Like I said, I’ve been getting these calls and emails for quite some time. They seem to be getting worse by the day.
The emails are even more difficult to ignore. They often look incredibly “real” with Amazon’s logo and or other Amazon information, but once again, they’re scams!
When I got my first email from “Amazon” stating that they suspected someone had used my account and I needed to respond to their email, I once again contacted Chris.
“Dad, those are just different methods of scamming the public,” Chris said. “They copy and paste Amazon’s logo or other information to the email so you think they are legitimate. They are not!”
Once again, I learned that if I responded to the email, I was probably just opening the door to the scammers to enter my computer, and my files.
I’ve even had phone calls from someone claiming to be with the IRS, and that I owed a certain amount of money, and if I didn’t respond within a certain period of time, the police would come to my house and arrest me.
Chris further pointed out, “In the world we live in today, someone can use any number or prefix (area code) to call you, and they know you’ll pick up because it looks like a local call. If you don’t believe me, try calling the number on your phone that left the message or made the call and you’ll find that the person you’re calling has no idea what you’re talking about.”
What these scammers are doing is against the law, but unfortunately, they are probably not even in our country. They may be in India, or Pakistan or some other country, and they do this for a living.
On the other hand, with so many “bull-pens” and “call centers” shut down in the past year and a half, it’s very likely that some of this scamming activity is taking place right here in the good old USA, unbeknown by our own government. And speaking of our government, isn’t it their job to protect its citizens? It doesn’t seem like they’re doing anything since I’m getting more scammer calls and emails than ever before.
And for the record, everybody needs to be warned. I assumed they were targeting seniors when in fact my son and his wife also get these types of phone calls and emails.
So, my advice to everyone, don’t fall prey to these scams. Call Amazon (you can get their phone number on their website), the IRS or report any suspicious phone call or email to the police.
But do not respond to the scammers!
Don Norton is a sports columnist for the Highlands News-Sun.