SEBRING — Another orange grove will soon become a mobile home park, as the Board of County Commissioners approved land use and zoning changes Tuesday.
County staff had called the site, 2.55 miles west of U.S. 27 on State Road 70, “spot zoning” among agricultural parcels and conservation land. Officials at nearby Archbold Biological Station raised concerns about its proximity to a wildlife migration corridor and rare species habitat.
However, the Scarborough family, a five-generation cattle and citrus family represented by Sharron Nash of Swaine, Harris & Wohl, pointed out that the zoning and land use map already has industrial, commercial and various densities of residential zoning all around the site.
“I respectfully disagree with staff because of all the colors on this map,” Nash said.
She said the site sits close to grocery stores, gas stations and potential employment, as commissioners would want.
Bobby Scarborough told commissioners he had already done a conservation easement on 2,300 acres of his range, and has allowed Archbold scientists on his land to study birds and panthers.
“I want y’all to be a good neighbor and not be against Archbold,” Scarborough said.
It’s a situation that residents, local officials, agriculturalists and conservationists may expect to see more often as local citrus harvests have dwindled from citrus greening, forcing many multi-generational citrus families to sell off groves surrounded by conservation easements and rare habitat.
Nash said the 93.17 acres produced approximately 500 90-pound boxes of citrus just 10 years ago, but only 90 this year. As with many citrus families, Nash said, development is one of the few options left.
Assistant Development Services Director/Planning and Zoning Manager Melony Culpepper recommended against the zoning change, based on the definition of “spot zoning” in the county’s Land Development Regulations. She said the Board of Adjustment/Planning and Zoning Commission had a split vote on the matter. With a proposed density of eight units per acre, 700 units total, the site could have more than 1,700 people, Culpepper said.
Joshua Daskin, Ph.D., director of Conservation for Archbold, said a large number of new residents increasing traffic on SR 70 could create more conflicts with migrating wildlife, and hundreds of new homes could affect listed species just 1,000 feet from Archbold land. Elysia Dytrych, biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said more nearby residents would complicate their land management with regard to prescribed burns.
However, Ray Royce, a member of the Heartland Agricultural Coalition, said the Florida Department of Transportation already has plans to four-lane SR 70, and coordinates with FWC and other state agencies on mitigating prescribed-burn smoke impacts on traffic.
“Highway 70 is going to be the driving factor in their smoke management plans,” Royce said.
Pam Fentress of Lost Lake Groves Inc. in Lake Placid — one of many going out of business — said citrus “used to be king in Highlands County and the state of Florida,” producing as much as 244 million boxes of fruit in the state just 15 years ago, but only 40 million this year.
Fentress said people like her and the Scarboroughs aren’t trying to cash in so much as break even.
“These are growers trying to pay off their debt,” Fentress said, her voice breaking. “Farming is something that’s all we’ve ever known. I grew up in the groves.”
Her nephew, Jared Eddy, said that of the 1,000 acres his company manages, only 200 acres provides cash flow. The rest, he said, represents loss.
“It’s real,” Eddy said. “There’s going to be more of these coming up.”