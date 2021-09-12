This home is at 51 S. Marion Road in Avon Park. It is priced at $595,000 and is listed with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Associate Broker.
Imagine having a family ranch just minutes from town and yet in a secluded country setting. This ranch consists of 15 acres in total, two five-acre parcels are side by side and there is another five acres accessed through a private easement. The property is at the end of a cul-de-sac and there is no through traffic on this semiprivate road. Land improvements include fully fenced and ready for your farm animals.
There are several out buildings to include three large barns – a working barn, horse barn and pasture barn. On the horse barn there is a full loft apartment with tongue and groove wood walls, floors and ceilings. Could be income producing. The horse barn also has a tack room, stalls for your horses and working area. The working barn is the perfect place to store all of your ranch tools needed to run this small country ranch. The pasture barn is in the side five acres and a place where your horses will love the covered area. Behind the horse barn is the cow pen barn with weaning pens. Enjoy a cowboy life!
The home features include three bedrooms, two baths with an office and screened-in porch. The interior features over 2,400 living square feet under air conditioning and over 2,600 under roof. There is an attached carport for at least three vehicles.
The main focal point of the formal living room is a granite stone, wood burning fireplace. Imagine having the whole family here during the holidays with a fire in the fireplace.
The home has an additional family room with tongue and groove wood ceilings, very cozy feeling. The formal dining room is the perfect place for all your family suppers. Off the side of the home is a screened-in porch that is the perfect place to have those lazy summer evenings watching the animals graze in the pasture.
This is the perfect place to live off the land and have your family compound. The additional five acres accessed through a private fenced easement has a wonderful, wooded setting with a creek running through the side of it. You can build another residence here or just keep for your family to enjoy for years to come.
This home is located on the outskirts of Avon Park, the City of Charm. You are literally minutes away from downtown and less than 10 miles to a large grocery shopping center. This is the perfect set-up for country peaceful living close to everything.
The property is offered by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Associate Broker. You can view all of the photos at www.dawndell.com with aerial views of the pastures and interior professional photos. Call to schedule your private tour today at 863-381-0400.
MLS 281990