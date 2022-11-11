SEBRING — Sally Schauman loved Sebring and its residents. She was incredibly generous in life and supported many charitable and humanitarian causes the world over. Although Schauman died on April 10, her legacy will live on with her most recent gift to Champion for Children on Nov. 4.

Schauman gifted her family's historic home at 203 N. Commerce Ave. to Champion for Children to be used as its Family Resource Center. Friends and family, as well as representatives from Champion for Children, gathered for a short presentation of the home last week.

Recommended for you