SEBRING — Sally Schauman loved Sebring and its residents. She was incredibly generous in life and supported many charitable and humanitarian causes the world over. Although Schauman died on April 10, her legacy will live on with her most recent gift to Champion for Children on Nov. 4.
Schauman gifted her family's historic home at 203 N. Commerce Ave. to Champion for Children to be used as its Family Resource Center. Friends and family, as well as representatives from Champion for Children, gathered for a short presentation of the home last week.
The timing couldn't be more perfect as the Family Resource Center is currently located in the Circle Theatre, which the organization is selling.
“The timing of receiving Sally's family home is an incredible blessing as the Champion for Children Foundation sells the Circle Theatre and was in need of a new location for the Family Resource Center,” Foundation CEO Carissa Marine said. “The additional space of having an entire home serve as the Family Resource Center is an answer to many heartfelt prayers of our Foundation staff."
Schauman was a philanthropist and made provisions for her works to continue after her death. Carolyn Adams, her life partner of 40 years, said Schauman planned the gift in her will and also set up provisions for the maintenance of the building.
Champion for Children's Founder and Chairman of the Board Kevin Roberts expressed his gratitude to Adams on Friday.
“She [Schauman] already had a rich legacy. But now it’s just been expanded,” he said. “People will come through here years from now and be blessed by this place because of her and your generosity toward this community and the Foundation. It’s a beautiful story. I hope you’re always connected to us and this place.”
The Family Resource Center is a safe place where families can find help for challenges they are facing in their lives. Information and resources from over 100 local organizations can be found here and is an extension of Champion for Children's main office at 419 E. Center Ave., according to Marine. Educational classes will be held there and the larger space means more items can be kept for those families in need.
“Sally's family home is providing us the wonderful opportunity to expand our Family Resource Center services which the Champion for Children Foundation began in 2015,” Marine said.
Anna Richard, Champion for Children Foundation Director of Children's Services, also conveyed her gratitude for the Schauman home.
"I truly believe that we will be able to go far and beyond, honoring Sally’s wishes, by using this home for the good of our community,” she said.
Schauman has always supported Champion for Children, the Sebring Historical Society as well as Doctors without Borders and Central Texas Dachshund Rescue to name just a few. She had an IRA that was 100% dedicated to funding charities. Schauman also created scholarships and assisted her friends, family and employees financially. She donated her collection of black and white photographs from women artists to the Duke Rubenstein Library. Adams said she collected the art over 30 or 40 years.
“She had a heartfelt belief that if you gave away things, resources, money, whatever – it would come back to you,” Adams said. “That was just her fundamental belief. That was her lot in life was to share what she had.”
Adams said meeting Schauman was “kismet” and said she was the funniest, kindest most generous person she had ever met. The couple loved to travel and visited all 50 states and beyond. Schauman loved the theater, and reading, and shared those experiences with those she treasured.
“She collected people. She just loved people; she loved interacting with them,” Adams remembered fondly. “That was just one of the aspects of her that just sort of shined above everything else.”
Nancy Hensley, chairman emeritus on the Champion for Children Foundation Board of Directors, was one of Schauman's best friends since they met in first grade. Although Schauman was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, her parents, Melba and Roland, would visit her grandparents, the Hodges in Sebring. John and Amelia Hodge were Sebring pioneers who bought groves in 1913 and built the their home in 1920 when they settled in the City on the Circle. Schauman would attend school locally during the visits.
When Schauman's father retired, they built a home next door to the Hodges on Commerce Avenue. That home is now a law office. Schauman would graduate from Sebring High School in 1955 as its salutatorian.
Schauman's academic excellence did not stop there. She received a BS from Duke University, a BLA from North Carolina State University and a MS from University of Michigan, among other distinctions. As teaching was her first love, she did just that at the Universities of Michigan, Washington and Duke. According to her family, Schauman was a nationally recognized landscape architect with many accolades for her efforts.
Hensley has fond stories of her best friend and they kept in contact through Schauman's travels and even when she retired to Durham, North Carolina. Hensley said they enjoyed their friendship and travels.
“Sally and her generosity and her faithfulness to all her old friends ...” Hensley said, “some people don't do that. She's been very faithful and was always wanting to get together to go on trips. Which we did.”
“She will be sorely missed. Especially by those she loved deeply. You know who you are.”
Half of Schauman's ashes are interred at Duke Memorial Gardens after an intimate service of friends and family. A second Celebration of Life is scheduled today 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Sebring in the chapel. The interment will take pace at Pincrest Cemetery immediately following the service.