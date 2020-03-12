AVON PARK — Len James Schlotter, 58, of Avon Park, should have listened more closely to the voices he reported hearing on Monday afternoon before calling for help. They might have advised against it.
Schlotter has been arrested and now faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possessing drug equipment.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Schlotter called for help about 2:30 a.m. Monday. Deputies arrived at the Andrew Circle home in reference to a suspicious incident. Schlotter allegedly told deputies that he was hearing a woman “inside his home.”
Schlotter gave deputies consent to search his home for the source of the voice he was hearing. The deputy wrote that while he was in the kitchen, he saw a clear plastic bag with “a crystal-like substance.”
Partially on top of the baggy was Schlotter’s wallet with his license in it. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The report said the residence was empty of anyone but Schlotter.