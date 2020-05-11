LORIDA – Randall Craig Schmidt, 48, of 20 Basin Street, Lorida, was arrested on Wednesday by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The arrest stemmed from an investigation into child pornography from different dates in November and December 2019 and January 2020. A warrant was issued on March 20, 2020.
Schmidt is facing 20 counts of possessing of child pornography (enhanced). He is in the Highlands County Jail with a bond of $200,000.
The Highlands County warrant affidavit states Schmidt borrowed a laptop from neighbors who also let him use their wifi. On Jan. 22, a deputy went to the neighbor’s home, who used CenturyLink and whose IP was associated with the laptop. The deputy took their sworn statements saying they lent the laptop to Schmidt in November 2019 and again in December and January 2020.
Investigators found that the dates Schmidt borrowed the computer coincided with when the pornographic images were found on the computer.
When the deputy made contact with the suspect from over the chain link fence. The deputy told Schmidt her was investigating a crime that involved the laptop. Schmidt’s comments have been redacted from the report. He gave the the laptop to the deputy. Upon further investigation, the deputy determined the suspect allegedly had the laptop when the illegal pictures were obtained.
The laptop was taken to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and forensically analyzed.