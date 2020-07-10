SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers annually award scholarships to students who are pursuing a degree in an agricultural-related field. This year the Master Gardeners awarded $1,000 scholarships to three graduating high school seniors. The Master Gardeners are able to fund these scholarships, as well as other community involvements, through the generous support of Highlands County residents and businesses, and the annual “Let It Grow” Garden Festival and Plant Sale.
Ned and Tammy Hancock personally sponsored one of the three scholarships this year. The Ned and Tammy Hancock Highlands County Master Gardener Scholarship went to Brandon Dean (Center Photo), a graduate of Sebring High School. Brandon will be attending Tennessee Tech University where he plans to major in animal science, hoping to one day work for the USDA Agricultural Research Service.
The next Highlands County Master Gardener Scholarship went to Rachel Gallegos, a graduate of Lake Placid High School. Rachel will be attending Palm Beach Atlantic University where she plans to major in biology with a concentration in zoology. Rachel hopes to become an animal care specialist working to help rehabilitate and preserve wildlife populations, especially those in a marine environment.
The third Highlands County Master Gardener Scholarship went to Jacey Pella, a graduate of Avon Park High School. Jacey will be attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College where she plans to major in ag communications and education in order to pursue a career, which will allow her to follow in her family’s agriculture heritage.
David Austin, Horticultural Agent and Master Gardener volunteer coordinator, oversees the Highlands County Master Gardener Program. These volunteers work under the umbrella of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and volunteer at the Highlands County Extension Office. Throughout the year you can find the Master Gardener volunteers manning a Help Desk at the Extension Office answering questions and providing horticultural assistance. They also provide ongoing classes, soil sample testing, develop special community projects, sell local honey, and offer assistance to local schools.
Each year many residents look forward to the Garden Festival and Plant Sale. This year the festival will be held on Nov. 21, 2020, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at George Boulevard in Sebring. In addition to the sale of plants, there will be vendors selling a myriad of wares, live entertainment, food trucks, and classes on orchids and succulents. It is a fun time for the family and a great place to shop to find unique plants and unusual gifts for the holidays.