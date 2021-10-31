Over the last two years, schools across the nation have faced obstacles that have affected student attendance, and it is clear that there is a positive difference made when a child is in school and learning. Schools are safely up and running and I want to use this month’s Superintendent’s Corner to stress the importance of school attendance.
Students have a right to free public education, and here in Highlands County, our schools and teachers work hard to address the needs of the over 12,000 students who enter our schools every day. It is critical for student success that children attend a class every day and be on time.
A misconception sometimes believed is that missing a day or two of school or being tardy frequently is not a significant risk to student achievement. The truth, however, is that any amount of lost instructional time, when combined with other tardies and absences, can have tremendous adverse effects on student success.
If a student misses just 10 minutes a day due to being tardy, that equals 50 minutes per week of lost instructional time. Over the school year, that is the equivalent of missing 30 hours or almost a whole week of school.
We understand there are unavoidable circumstances – students get ill, and appointments have to be made sometimes during school hours. Our aim, however, is to improve student attendance by shedding light on avoidable absences and tardies. Lost instructional time adds up quickly, and missing even one day of school per week adds up to 36 days of lost learning. That is the same as being absent from school for seven weeks. When focusing on this, it is easy to see how such a large amount of missed time could certainly present a student with an almost insurmountable obstacle to overcome.
Data on the academic impact of missed instructional time shows that the negative effects of chronic absenteeism can be seen even at an early age. Among students who missed over nine days of school in kindergarten, only 43% could read on level by third grade. For older students, research shows that chronic absenteeism is strongly related to failing at school, even more so than low test scores or grades.
There are steps students and parents can take to help build and maintain a successful attendance routine. We encourage parents and guardians to help children get a good night’s sleep, set attendance goals with their children, and track attendance on a calendar. When possible, schedule appointments after school hours or on days with no school and plan extended trips during school breaks.
Not only is it important to be in school each day, but it is also important to be on time. We understand that school mornings, especially with younger students, can be hectic. Some easy strategies to help children arrive at school before the tardy bell rings are preparing lunches, laying out clothes, checking backpacks, and gathering other school items the night before. Saving a few minutes during the morning routine can help prevent those minutes from being lost in learning time.
We ask parents not to keep children home unless the student is genuinely sick or has symptoms of an illness. We know, however, that sometimes there are deeper reasons why students do not want to attend school. In cases like this, we encourage parents to talk with their children to understand the causes and reach out to their school. The School Board of Highlands County has supports and resources available to help parents and students.
Unfortunately, some students have significant and chronic health issues such as seizures, asthma and severe allergies. We recommend that parents talk with their child’s pediatrician and work together to develop a school action plan to make sure the child has the opportunity to be successful despite the medical challenges they may be facing.
I encourage parents and families to work with their school-age children to strive for regular attendance and only miss school when it is unavoidable. It is also essential for parents and students to be aware of Florida’s compulsory attendance laws. The Florida Statutes state that all children within defined age parameters, beginning at age six, must attend school regularly during the entire school term. For older students, absenteeism can even result in the revocation of their driver’s license. We ask parents to familiarize themselves with their child’s school attendance and tardy policies, provide doctors notes when required, and keep open communication with the school.
When children arrive on time and attend school regularly, not only do they get the full benefits of academic learning, but they are also building strong habits of good attendance and responsibility that they will carry with them into college and careers.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of the Highlands County School District.