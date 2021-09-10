SEBRING — In an effort to stay transparent with its COVID data, The School Board of Highlands County launched a COVID-19 Dashboard for Quarantine/ Contact Tracing. The dashboard went live on Wednesday and can be seen at 2.highlands.k12.fl.us.
Parents and guardians can see the total number of students in quarantine and for each individual school. The dashboard is a good tool to determine how individual schools are doing compared to others.
“This is an interactive tool that will help parents and community members see quarantine numbers and trends since the start of school. The data is updated daily through our attendance system,” SBHC’s John Varady said.
The dashboard is updated twice daily, in the morning and in the afternoon from the student attendance database that schools enter attendance in, Varady said.
The dashboard’s lay out makes it easy to see trends at a glance. Other categories include the total number of students in quarantine, the total number of students and a 30-day trend. As of Thursday afternoon, there was a decline on the number of students contact traced.
“The number of quarantined students has been trending down, and we are hopeful, as is everyone, that this is a good sign for our schools and our community,” Varady said.
Of course, the SBHC members know parents also want to see the number of actual positive COVID cases. They are working on it.
“We are working to secure accurate and timely data regarding positive cases in students and staff, and we will provide that data in a dashboard form as soon as possible,” Varady said.
The dashboard is a tool and prevention is still the best offense. The website encourages those who are sick to stay home and to encourage hand washing among students.
“School district leadership will continue to work closely with the Florida Department of Health, Highlands County and local pediatricians in our response to COVID, and we remind parents that if their student is sick, has symptoms, or has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting test results, please keep the child home from school to reduce spread,” Varady said.