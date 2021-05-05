SEBRING — The Highlands County School District held their Student Art Show at the Agri-Center from April 28- May 1. Participating schools included Sebring High School, Avon Park High School, Lake Placid High School, Sebring Middle School, Hill-Gustat Middle School, Lake Placid Middle School, Cracker Trail Elementary School and Lake Placid Elementary School.
“This show is a little different from usual, because of COVID,” said Rachel Hayes, art teacher at Hill-Gustat Middle School. “It’s smaller and more personal. The students did a lot of work in their sketch books. Everyone worked hard to determine what they wanted to put in the show.”
Displays from the schools showed that there is a lot of talent in Highlands County, which is known for its artists and local galleries. Painting, pencil, abstract works, clay designs and pottery were some of the many mediums on display.
“We let the students bring whatever they wanted to the show,” said Jasmine Groover, art teacher at Lake Placid Elementary. “Whatever they made, they took back with them. We used some textiles and some embroidery to do something different.”
Cracker Trail Elementary had a long table as well as several tall frames showing off a variety of different types of art.
Rachel Sisson, a 7th grader from Lake Placid Middle, earned herself a second place ribbon. “I’ve been drawing for a long time. This was actually from an assignment we had at school.”
Sebring High School 10th grader, Aidan Fontana, showed off her art work on display. “This was created to represent the 100th anniversary of Highlands County.”
Reagan Franklin, a Cracker Trail Elementary 5th grader found her work high up in the display. “It’s aluminum art. It’s the first letter of my name, ‘R.’ I love purple. It’s my birthstone color for February.”
Parents, participants and friends browsed through the exhibit, enjoying the creative talent of our local youth.