SEBRING — The end of the academic school year brings about many celebrations with students graduating and heading off to the next chapter of their lives. The same can be said about The School Board of Highlands County employees who retired this year. They are also looking forward to the next adventures life may hold.
The SBHC recognized the 2021-2022 retirees during the regular board meeting Tuesday evening. Not all who retired were available to attend. Those in attendance posed with the plaque of recognition when their names were called. Hugs and congratulations were shared.
Those retiring included:
Avon Elementary School – Martha Brooker, 45 years; Lucinda Cobb, 38 years; Traci Martin, 34 years;
Cracker Trail Elementary School – Richard Deloach, 25 years; Esther Rodriguez, 22 years; Ruth Lind, 42 years;
Fred Wild Elementary School – Darlene Christensen, 18 years; Marilyn Segui, 34 years;
Lake Country Elementary School – Donna Nitz, 25 years;
Lake Placid Elementary School – Martha Acevedo, 23 years; Garth Howe, 31 years; Stacey Quashie, 14 years;
Memorial Elementary School – Robin Britt, 38 years; Sherle Holt, 9 years; Theresa Whidden, 36 years;
Park Elementary School — Susan Box, 14 years;
Woodlawn Elementary School – Annie Storey, 11 years;
Academy At Youth Care Lane – Marcia Davis, 29 years;
Highlands Virtual School – Colleen Polatty, 26 years; Terri Sinclair, 27 years;
Administration – Jeanette Fergerson, 17 years;
Exceptional Student Education – Saundra Bass, 13 years; Francetta Lewis, 37 years; Lois Sanders, 37 years; Faye Turcotte, 10 years;
Facilities – Bruce Vogel, 8 years;
Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resources System – Lucille Johnston, 16 years;
Food & Nutrition – Teresa Burgess, 10 years; Brian Drummond, 25 years; Kimberly Hendges, 26 years; Theresa Thayer, 4 years; Jodi Thomas, 16 years; Margo Whitney, 27 years; Anna Woodham, 33 years; Laura Drummond, 23 years;
Management Information Systems – Sharon Grimes, 29 years;
Student Support Services – Bonnie Johns, 28 years;
Transportation – Sharon Bunker, bus operator, 25 years; Robert Collins, 2; Richard Frantz, 2 years; Randall Gaines, 12 years; Cora Henck, 6 years; Charlene Jones, 10 years; Shirley Lavan, 6 years; Regina Lewis, 11 years; Judiann Sutherlin, 5 years;
Avon Park Middle School – Tealy Williams, 20 years;
Hill-Gustat Middle School – Brian Kennedy, 1 year; Earl Scriven, 42 years; Marie Sesman, 32 years;
Lake Placid Middle School – Barbara Chapman, 27 years; Cecelia Rivers, 32 years;
Sebring Middle School – Bettina Galas, 34 years; Rachel Heston, 17 years; Beverly Hickman, 17 years;
Avon Park High School – Sherri Crow, 31 years; Linda Henderson, 29 years; Mortimer Jackson, 38 years; Mary Jackson, 41 years;
Lake Placid High School – Clanell Cameron, 22 years; Daniel Coomes, 33; Karen Coomes, 17 years; Eugenio Rodriguez, 20 years; Kevin Whitney, 36 years; and
Sebring High School – Patricia Cober, 31 years; and Donna Traver, 5 years.