LAKE PLACID — Social media posts threatening to shoot people at Lake Placid Middle School led to the arrest of one 13-year-old female student Tuesday. The seventh grader wrote in a now-deleted Instagram account that she and two other friends would shoot “anyone we see” because they were tired of “being bullied and bothered for no reason.”
With bullying the cited reason for the threat of a school shooting, the Highlands News-Sun asked The School Board of Highlands County how they handle cases of bullying and what resources they offer to prevent it.
“There are various mechanisms in place to address bullying and bullying prevention on our campuses, including cyber-bullying,” School Board spokesperson John Varady said. “Bullying and harassment definitions and consequences, both for the elementary and secondary levels, are included in our Student Code of Conduct and are reviewed at the beginning of each school year. Our deans also receive social/emotional professional development, which support handling bullying incidents as part of their training, as well as training on skills to thoroughly investigate reports of bullying.”
Varady said the bullying incidents were higher at the secondary level over the elementary and high school levels. The schools are using age- and grade-appropriate anti-bullying campaigns to educate students.
“There have also been school-wide assemblies at the secondary level involving ‘saying something’ should students witness harassment, bullying, or if they become aware of a threat made to a school,” Varady said.
In a monthly newsletter, the Student Services Department links are provided to other resources with the young people. Varady said stress reduction is one of the more recent topics. Online learning and face-to-face learning are no doubt more stressful for students and teachers during a pandemic than normal.
“Ongoing efforts are made to provide resources on topics that can potentially have an impact on student behavior,” he said.
Victims of bullying, and those who have overheard something they should report, may be unwilling to do so if they cannot remain anonymous. However, Varady said the students can report things and still keep their identity concealed.
“We know that relationships and trust are key to a student’s willingness to go to an adult or authority figure,” Varady said. “On our campuses, our teachers, staff and School Resource Deputies and School Resource Officers strive to establish positive relationships with students, nurturing an environment of trust.”
In April 2019, two 14-year-old girls were arrested because of threats to shoot several students. A teacher found out the plans and the girls were arrested. Varady said the spring timing was just a coincidence.
“As far as we can tell from looking at historical incidents of threats made against schools by students, time of year, month, etc. does not appear to be a factor,” he said.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies determined Tuesday’s threat was not real. However, Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said merely making a threat is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in jail.
Some 400 students were absent from school Tuesday.
Although the investigation is still ongoing, only one arrest has been named. At the time of her arrest, Dressel said he did not believe the 13-year-old had any weapons on her.