SEBRING — The 2020 Florida Legislative session will again have proposals for school board member term limits with one seeking an eight-year limit and another proposal seeking a 12-year limit.
Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who doubles as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, filed a proposal recently aimed at 12-year term limits for school board members across the state. Gruters filed the proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 1216) for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14.
Currently district school board members serve four-year terms without limits on running for re-election.
If approved by the Legislature, it would go on the November 2020 ballot because it would involve changing the state Constitution.
Lawmakers in the past have considered proposals to impose eight-year term limits on school board members, similar to the term limits on the Legislature. But those proposals have not been approved.
Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, has filed an eight-year term limit proposal (HJR 157) for the 2020 session.
Diane Juve, who is a member of a Highlands District advisory committee, said at the federal and state level she favors term limits, but for a small rural school district like Highlands, experience makes a big difference.
“As long as we keep having elections, as long as there is someone fresh who wants to come in and take the spot, I don’t think it is like it is at the national level where the name recognition automatically favors the incumbent,” she said. “I don’t think it is necessary, or even advised, to have term limits for local school board members”
As a member of the Half-Cent Citizen Advisory Committee, Juve has been on three of the annual tours of school campuses for needs assessments.
“I am just starting to get a sense of what the needs are at each school,” she said. “I think it takes several years to start really getting to know a geographically large rural district like ours.”
Donna Howerton, who is now serving in her sixth term (for a total of 24 years) on the School Board of Highlands County, has filed to run for a seventh term.
Howerton said for some reason it’s only school board members that are being addressed for term limits.
“I just want to say even though I have filed for my seventh term on the School Board, I feel every term gets more and more complex” she said. “I feel my years have helped me in looking at budget, policies and state issues, which are a board member’s responsibility.
“I feel communication is always the key to anything. So I will continue to be vigilant in being a voice and ear for our students and faculty.”
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.