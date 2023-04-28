Jack Charles Howard III, the former Heartland Christian Academy physical education teacher accused of sexually molesting a minor student, is moving closer to trial.
Howard is charged with six counts of lewd molestation, one count of sexual battery/custodial authority under 18 and sexual battery. He will learn on May 17 whether his case will proceed to trial, but first Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden is set to rule on whether one victim’s mother can testify as to what her daughter told her about Howard’s alleged sexual assault.
Before a judge agrees to let an adult testify as to what a child tells them before a jury, the judge holds a child hearsay hearing to determine whether the adult witness or child’s testimony is reliable.
On Wednesday, Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart told the court that the teen told her mother that Howard touched her inappropriately and performed other illicit sexual acts. The girl was not coached, spoke accurately and did not change her story.
“We should allow this woman to testify about what her daughter told her about the illicit relationship,” Lenhart told Cowden. “As to what her daughter told her, it meets the factors outlined in the account and there’s nothing to say (the child) is an untrustworthy source.”
Yohance Kefense McCoy, Howard’s defense lawyer, said the young lady may have said things to satisfy her mother’s expectations as to what may have happened between her and Howard.
“The statements from the alleged victim to her mother were not spontaneous, they were elicited, derogatory statements,” McCoy told Cowden. “The mother already had information in her mind from when her daughter came forward earlier.”
McCoy also argued that the mother is not trained at interviewing child sex victims, as are Child Protective Services psychologists.
Cowden told the lawyers she will rule on allowing the mother’s testimony in the near future. She also set the next pretrial conference for May 17. Prosecutors and McCoy could seek a plea agreement, but the victim’s family would be asked for their input before that happens.
Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said Howard has at least four victims, some of whom were in the school.
Howard, who is free on pretrial release, was present in the courtroom during the hearing.
Someone notified the Sebring Police Department in January 2019 of inappropriate activity between Howard and the victim, which led to an investigation by Highlands County Child Protective Services.
An alleged victim told investigators that Howard would ask for a hug when they were alone. The hugs became rubbing over her clothing, police said. Howard called the minor girl his “girlfriend.”
Howard has pled not guilty to the crimes.