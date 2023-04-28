Jack Charles Howard III, the former Heartland Christian Academy physical education teacher accused of sexually molesting a minor student, is moving closer to trial.

Howard is charged with six counts of lewd molestation, one count of sexual battery/custodial authority under 18 and sexual battery. He will learn on May 17 whether his case will proceed to trial, but first Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden is set to rule on whether one victim’s mother can testify as to what her daughter told her about Howard’s alleged sexual assault.

