From left to right, eighth-grade students, Joshua Stroman, Austin Reidiker, Abigail Wilkins and Antoine James, perform squats and record the results at Pinellas Park Middle School on Friday, in Pinellas Park, Fla.

 JEFFEREE WOO/TAMPA BAY TIMES VIA AP

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — For Tiffany Williams and Allison Swank, their 13-student wellness education class at Pinellas Park Middle School on Friday was an epicenter of innovation.

A monitor showed a PowerPoint presentation that included a video featuring Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. Words like “pliability” were written on a whiteboard. Foam rollers vibrated, pliability spheres rolled, and instructions explained foundational movements to loosen the muscles of their eighth grade students.

