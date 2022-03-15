SEBRING — After two long years of limited activities due to COVID, the Highlands County School District hit the track on Tuesday morning, March 8, for a county-wide Special STARS Track & Field event for school children with disabilities at Firemen’s Field in Sebring.
More than 120 kids in elementary, middle and high schools in Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid converged on the track to compete in softball throw, tennis ball roll, running races, wheelchair races and gate trainer races. After they competed in their events and enjoyed lunch on the field, ribbons were presented to the athletes.
“We are so glad to be back out on the field all together. The athletes are so excited to show their stuff,” Gillilan said.
The Sebring High School ROTC presented the American flag for the national anthem played by the Sebring High School band in the opening ceremony. The band also formed a tunnel into the stadium with cheering fans welcoming them as they got off their buses and stepped out onto the track.