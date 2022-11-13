SEBRING — The Highlands News-Sun’s Media Day for the county’s varsity winter sports scored big on Saturday at the Lakeshore Mall, sponsored by Florida Lakes Surgical and Florida Lakes Spa. The event recognized the athletes who have been training and will soon compete in boys and girls basketball, soccer, wrestling, girls weightlifting and competitive cheerleading.

The athletes, coaches, athletic directors and proud parents gathered at Center Stage, which was sponsored by Nucor, to meet the athletes. Publisher and President of the Highlands News-Sun Tim Smolarick interviewed the coaches and the athletes. Many of the questions were geared to mental and physical conditioning they endured to become competitive in the winter season. Many of the students told the audience what motivates them to win as well as how long they competed in their sport.

