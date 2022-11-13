SEBRING — The Highlands News-Sun’s Media Day for the county’s varsity winter sports scored big on Saturday at the Lakeshore Mall, sponsored by Florida Lakes Surgical and Florida Lakes Spa. The event recognized the athletes who have been training and will soon compete in boys and girls basketball, soccer, wrestling, girls weightlifting and competitive cheerleading.
The athletes, coaches, athletic directors and proud parents gathered at Center Stage, which was sponsored by Nucor, to meet the athletes. Publisher and President of the Highlands News-Sun Tim Smolarick interviewed the coaches and the athletes. Many of the questions were geared to mental and physical conditioning they endured to become competitive in the winter season. Many of the students told the audience what motivates them to win as well as how long they competed in their sport.
As each team left the stage, the athletes received Media Day T-shirts sponsored by Bowman Steel.
Lake Placid High School kicked off the event, followed by Sebring and Avon Park High Schools. Media Day was also broadcast through Facebook Live for those who could not attend, thanks to Lampe & Keifer Hearing Aid Center.
The “Most School Spirit” competition was sponsored by The Hitts Nutrition. The winner will be announced at a later date.
This event marked the second for the 2022-2023 school year; the fall sports media took place in late August. Sebring High School senior Bruce Telesky will be shooting hoops for the basketball team as a shooting guard this season. He said their season starts Tuesday with the Tip-Off Classic. Telesky said his teammates were looking forward to their turn up on stage.
“We’ve never been to a Media Day,” Telesky said. “We were talking about it last night. People get to see us and learn about us, that’s nice.”
The event puts a name with the face of the athletes and the sports fans will know a bit more of who they are rooting for. Telesky had family in attendance to support him. His mother Maritza was smiling proudly.
“This is a great way to recognize them (athletes) and make them feel special about their hard work,” she said. “I heard about the last one for the fall sports and I thought, ‘how cool.’”
The athletes seemed to thrive on the recognition as they showed up on a Saturday, decked out in their uniforms. Each school’s cheerleaders gave a short demonstration of their infectious enthusiasm for their home teams.
Lake Placid High School Athletic Director Jason Holden said not all of his school’s teams could make it because of games and conflicts in the schedule. He was pleased for the team members who could attend.
“It’s very exciting for them,” he said. “They were talking about it and the kids that couldn’t make it were upset. The fall teams felt appreciated.”
The School Board of Highlands County was represented by John Varady, who explained Superintendent Brenda Longshore could not attend.
“This means a great deal to our student athletes,” Varady said. “They work tremendously hard to excel at sports as well as in the classroom. The bar is set high for these students as they represent their team, school and community. They always rise to the challenge. It is wonderful to see them recognized.”
The event was a day for the entire family with fun and shopping. The vendor sponsor was MidState Garage Doors & Services. Bingo was enjoyed throughout the day and was sponsored by Blue Marlin Marble Kitchen & Baths.
Lake Placid High School athletics were sponsored by Seminole Tire. Sebring High School teams were sponsored by Tom Barrett, RE/MAX Realty Plus and Avon Park High School athletes were sponsored by Long’s Air Conditioning.
A special section of the Highlands News-Sun will publish Saturday, Nov. 19, with stories and previews of the winter sports and athletes.