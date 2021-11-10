LAKE PLACID — School spirit was carried out through the businesses throughout the tiny town as homecoming week was celebrated at Lake Placid High School the week of Nov. 1-5. LPHS held a contest for the businesses in town to decorate their storefronts in support of the home team.
Ironically, the three businesses that competed were all in the real estate industry. They did a fantastic job of decorating but there could only be one winner of the coveted season sports tickets. LPHS teacher Kate Grizzell judged the winner to be Lake & Land Realty at 124 E. Interlake Blvd. Grizzell announced the winner Thursday morning.
The Lake & Land Realty staff decorated the front of the office Wednesday with an animated massive Dragon (Lake Placid schools’ mascot) with flame-colored streamers and green footballs hung from the awning, green star balloons and more.
“We wanted to promote Dragon spirit and wish them a victory over the Avon Park Red Devils,” Harelis Santis said.
Santis, a former teacher in Lake Placid, said she believes in supporting all students.
“Everybody in the office contributed,” co-owner Sue B. Clark said. “We had a great time. We hope more businesses will compete with us next year. We’ll beat them too.”
RE/MAX Realty Plus at 201 N. Main Ave. sported a green and white “Go Dragons” banner and a canopy of green and white balloons. Pennants and flowers in the school’s colors were also hung.
“As a graduate of Lake Placid High School and celebrating my 25th reunion this month, I feel it’s important to support our local school and sports teams,” Realtor Katie Wilson said. “Homecoming Week is always exciting and fun for the kids and should be for the adults and businesses, too. It’s just a small way to stay involved and part of the community.”
Compton Realty at 518 U.S. 27 participated again this year after winning the competition last year. They went all out in their lobby with a green and white theme with balloons, pom-poms, footballs and miniature field goal displays. Cheerleader uniforms were displayed and stickers spelling out “Go Dragons, Burn the Devils” were on the counter. The storefront windows were decorated as well.
“We have students at the high school and some of us are alumni,” Jill Compton Twist said. “We want to support our community.”