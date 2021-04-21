TALLAHASSEE — Citing a “monkey wrench” in negotiations, House and Senate education budget chiefs on Monday night said unresolved spending issues in the prekindergarten through 12th-grade system will have to be ironed out by legislative leaders. The House and Senate were $447.5 million apart on their proposals for schools.
“Now we’re at a point, we’re at the end of the process. And we’re just going to have to send it over to our big (appropriations) chair and the (Senate) president, and the (House) speaker and their chair and let them resolve the issues,” Senate Education Appropriations Chairman Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze, said following a conference committee meeting. The disagreement centers on the use of federal coronavirus relief funds earmarked for schools.
“Frankly, without that, it was difficult to match up our projects together and some of the other issues. So, that kind of threw a monkey wrench into the whole process,” Broxson told reporters. Broxson and House PreK-12 Appropriations Chairman Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, disagreed on appropriating the federal funds.
“The House’s position is that the Legislature should appropriate the federal funds, I guess the Senate’s just not there yet,” Fine told reporters.
Broxson, however, told reporters that he didn’t know if the Senate had “the legal precedent that we could move that money into our budget.”
The education issues were sent to Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, and House Appropriations Chairman Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City. If they can’t resolve the differences, the issues would be bumped to Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor.
Because of a legally required 72-hour “cooling off” period, a budget must be finished by April 27 if the legislative session is going to end as scheduled April 30.