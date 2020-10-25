SEBRING — If you drive along U.S. 27, south of Sebring, you can’t help but notice the banners and flags that just say BBQ. Well, what that’s all about is a new place to get genuine St. Louis ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, jerk chicken, and more. It’s called Schooner’s BBQ at 4908 U.S. 27, South.
Chef John Davis and his wife Nicole moved up to Spring Lake from Fort Lauderdale. John was an executive chef at Timpanos on Las Olas Boulevard down there. But to escape the traffic and fast pace, they decided on a simpler lifestyle, close to family.
So, it was an easy decision to open an eatery without a lot of frills – just great barbecue and homemade sides. For the time-being their ‘shed’ is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. until they run out of food. It’s strictly a drive-up, take-out kind of operation. Because they have been so busy, they’ve decided to hold back on phone orders. But, they do take credit cards.
At Schooner’s BBQ, it’s all about the food. Chef John has a huge smoker out back and uses live oak logs to keep the fire going. You’ll notice the aroma and see the smoke as you drive by.
Not only is the meat prepared fresh, but so are the side dishes. Chef John makes the potato salad, cole slaw, stewed tomatoes and okra, and the mac and cheese. He’s especially proud of the way he prepares his red beans with sausage also. Any good barbecue needs great sauce. So, Chef John came up with two styles. One is bold and sweet, the other is a Carolina version, which has more of a vinegar flavor.
In addition, if you want to add some ‘heat’ to your barbecue, there are all sorts of hot sauces lined up on the front counter as well. While this isn’t a sit-down restaurant, you can still go over and enjoy your food at the picnic tables under the huge shade trees.
Cary Collins is a retired contractor from Naples. The flags and the smoke attracted his attention. So, he pulled in to check it out. After reading the menu board, he ordered a hot pulled pork sandwich. It was his first time at Schooner’s BBQ. So, all he could say is, “I hope it’s good.” Another customer smiled and said, “It’s real good!”
During peak times, Nicole Davis’s father, Jim Nolen, pitches in to help put the to-go meals together. The Davis’s are grateful to all their repeat customers and hope the smoke draws in even more hungry people.