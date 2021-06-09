LAKE PLACID — After all kinds of speculation about the future of Schooni’s Italian American Restaurant, new owners received the keys last week. Nelson and Patty Tejeda will be the ones greeting customers to this eatery that has been a landmark on Main Avenue in downtown Lake Placid.
The Tejeda’s plan to keep the name, the menu and the employees. What is different is that they are starting with a clean slate as far as how to decorate the interior. The theme began about 35 years ago was Coca Cola memorabilia, then it switched to ‘trains,’ then back to Coke again. For now, Nelson Tejeda says he’s been concentrating on the ventilation system, cleaning and some painting. Since the restaurant is known for its pizza, the décor might be one that puts you in the Italian mood.
Schooni’s new owners already own a restaurant in Miami called El Cortijo Café. They plan to split their time between the two locations. With homes in Venus and Miami, they will commute back and forth. Meanwhile, Carrie Buckmaster, who has worked at Schooni’s for over 17 years, will be their manager.
Born in Cuba, Patty’s and Nelson’s families moved to Miami when they were both very young. They have been married 41 years and have two adult daughters. Nelson retired after 25 years as a code enforcement inspector for Miami/Dade County. Patty worked for Miami/Dade College for 38 years holding two positions – office specialist and student government advisor.
The menu at Schooni’s offers 10 starters ranging from fried cauliflower to all sorts of chicken wings. Seven salad choices can be ordered as a meal in themselves, or a house salad can be a side. Sandwiches, subs, burgers, hot dogs, and 10 dinner entrees make the decisions hard. But, according to Buckmaster, the most popular items they serve are the ‘All the Way’ Pizza and the chicken salad.
Not only did the purchase include the business, but the building as well. So, Nelson Tejeda says he will be working hard to keep maintenance items up to date. He wants customers to enjoy coming to Schooni’s.
Patty Nelson loves the idea of owning a ‘pizza’ restaurant. Her El Cortijo Café in Miami serves Spanish dishes. In the future, she plans to add a couple of those items to her Lake Placid menu, along with more desserts. Beer and wine are on the horizon as well.
The motto, ‘Good Food for Great People,’ will continue too. Schooni’s is at 209 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid. Due to a hiring crisis in the country right now, they will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. For take-out, call 863-465-5060.